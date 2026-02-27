БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ИЗВЕСТИЯ

'Alliance for Rights and Freedoms' Registered As a Political Party

Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
EN
The political party Alliance for Rights and Freedoms is a legal entity registered with the Political Parties Register at the Sofia City Court, the party said in a Facebook post on February 27.

According to the statement, the party was established in response to a social and historical need in the first quarter of the 21st century, against the backdrop of a changing global and political environment.

The Alliance for Rights and Freedoms places respect for human rights, solidarity and the preservation of cultural identity at the heart of its activities. Its ideological principles focus on unity in diversity, dialogue between different communities, and the promotion of democratic values in contemporary society, the statement added.

