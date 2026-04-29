БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ПП и ДБ ще регистрират две отделни парламентарни групи
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Провокации в ефир – какво показват...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Разкриха подземен „наркоград“ в бивша мина...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Застаряването на нацията продължава: Всеки четвърти...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
Министър Иван Христанов разпореди закриване на веригата...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Премиерът Гюров за Магазините за хората: Празни рафтове,...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
За абитуриентите: До 35 градуса след 24 май
Чете се за: 03:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'We Continue the Change' and 'Democratic Bulgaria' Will Register Two Separate Parliamentary Groups

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
EN
Запази
register two separate parliamentary groups
Снимка: BGNES

We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) will register two separate parliamentary groups in the new National Assembly, according to an agreement reached by MPs elected on the coalition’s joint list.

“We reaffirmed that we will run together in the presidential elections and in the partial local elections in the ‘Sredets’ district. We continue absolutely together forward with a common alliance, but divided into two parliamentary groups. We are moving forward with a parliamentary alliance,”leader of "We Continue the Change" Assen Vassilev said on April 29.

Stay tuned!

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
1
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
Искат постоянен арест за шофьора на тира, превозвал над 3,5 млн. контрабандни цигари
2
Искат постоянен арест за шофьора на тира, превозвал над 3,5 млн....
Съществено понижение на температурите и валежи от дъжд през следващите дни
3
Съществено понижение на температурите и валежи от дъжд през...
Премиерът Гюров за Магазините за хората: Празни рафтове, сметки на червено и източване на средства
4
Премиерът Гюров за Магазините за хората: Празни рафтове, сметки на...
За абитуриентите: До 35 градуса след 24 май
5
За абитуриентите: До 35 градуса след 24 май
Проф. Янаки Стоилов: Изборът на нов ВСС да се извършва по нови правила
6
Проф. Янаки Стоилов: Изборът на нов ВСС да се извършва по нови правила

Най-четени

След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно замърсяване и на първо по облъчване на хората
1
След аварията в Чернобил: България е на 8-о място по радиационно...
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване за материалите и големината
2
Нов регламент за опаковките в ЕС - от август влиза в сила изискване...
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково (СНИМКИ)
3
Гонка и екшън на пътя: Простреляха млад мъж след скандал в Хасково...
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията на българските авиокомпании
4
Журналистът от БНТ Драгомир Драганов получи отличие от Асоциацията...
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
5
Опит за покушение срещу президента Доналд Тръмп
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов
6
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на Михаил Заимов

More from: Politics

Tensions in 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria': Will the Coalition Remain United at the Start of the New Parliament?
Tensions in 'We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria': Will the Coalition Remain United at the Start of the New Parliament?
Finance Minister: April Budget Deficit Reduced to Zero, No Need to Draw from Fiscal Reserve to Cover Spending Finance Minister: April Budget Deficit Reduced to Zero, No Need to Draw from Fiscal Reserve to Cover Spending
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
“Progressive Bulgaria” Programme - Focus on Economic Growth and Dismantling Oligarchic Model “Progressive Bulgaria” Programme - Focus on Economic Growth and Dismantling Oligarchic Model
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
Political Tension: Will There Be a Split in the "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition? Political Tension: Will There Be a Split in the "We Continue the Change" - "Democratic Bulgaria" Coalition?
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
President Iliana Iotova Signed a Decree on the Convening of the Newly Elected 52nd National Assembly President Iliana Iotova Signed a Decree on the Convening of the Newly Elected 52nd National Assembly
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Tensions in We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria: Will the Alliance Remain United Without a Signed Coalition Agreement? Tensions in We Continue the Change–Democratic Bulgaria: Will the Alliance Remain United Without a Signed Coalition Agreement?
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.

Водещи новини

ПП и ДБ ще регистрират две отделни парламентарни групи
ПП и ДБ ще регистрират две отделни парламентарни групи
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
У нас
На прага на новия парламент: Трескава подготовка преди тържественото заседание на 52-рото НС На прага на новия парламент: Трескава подготовка преди тържественото заседание на 52-рото НС
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.
У нас
Схема за празни рафтове и пълни джобове: Държавата закрива "Магазин за хората" Схема за празни рафтове и пълни джобове: Държавата закрива "Магазин за хората"
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
У нас
Отиде си режисьорът Димитър Аврамов – един от създателите на "Всяка неделя" Отиде си режисьорът Димитър Аврамов – един от създателите на "Всяка неделя"
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
СПЕЦИАЛНО: Провокации в ефир – какво показват резултатите...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
У нас
Последно сбогом с Михаил Заимов (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
У нас
Двама евреи бяха атакувани с нож в квартал на Лондон (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
По света
DARA заминава в неделя за конкурса "Евровизия 2026" във...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ