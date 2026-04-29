'We Continue the Change' and 'Democratic Bulgaria' Will Register Two Separate Parliamentary Groups

We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria (WCC–DB) will register two separate parliamentary groups in the new National Assembly, according to an agreement reached by MPs elected on the coalition’s joint list.

“We reaffirmed that we will run together in the presidential elections and in the partial local elections in the ‘Sredets’ district. We continue absolutely together forward with a common alliance, but divided into two parliamentary groups. We are moving forward with a parliamentary alliance,”leader of "We Continue the Change" Assen Vassilev said on April 29.

Stay tuned!