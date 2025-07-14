БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
30 Houses and 5 Vehicles Destroyed in Major Wildfire in Villa Area near Burgas

A devastating wildfire near a villa zone outside Burgas has destroyed 30 houses—both residential and auxiliary—and 5 vehicles, local authorities confirmed. The blaze rapidly spread over 1,800 decares (180 hectares) of land.

A massive fire broke out on july 14 in a villa zone near the Bulgarian coastal city of Burgas, destroying 30 residential and auxiliary buildings. Five vehicles were also burned. Fortunately, there are no reported injuries.

The fire, which started in Ostritsa 1 villa zone, quickly spread to Ostritsa 2, engulfing a total area of 1,800 decares (180 hectares).

"We’re doing everything possible to localise the fire,” Senior Commissioner Lyubomir Barov, Deputy Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, told a press briefing.

An overnight patrol of the affected area is underway to monitor and prevent further spread.

The BG-Alert emergency system was activated, issuing evacuation warnings to residents.

10 teams from the Burgas Regional Fire Safety Directorate were were involved in extinguishing the flames during the day.


6 teams will remain on-site in tne evening.


8 teams are battling another major wildfire in the Municipality of Sozopol.


Authorities have confirmed that the village of Zidarovo is not under threat, as the fire is now moving toward forested areas.

