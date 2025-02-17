A man died after a serious car crash in Plovdiv district, another one in serious condition

A man died at the scene, and another is in the hospital in critical condition after a crash in the district of Plovdiv (Southern Bulgaria) on February 17.

The accident occurred on the section between the villages of Kalekovets and Strjama. The emergency call was received on the 112 hotline after 10:30 AM. According to initial reports, a passenger car veered into the opposite lane and collided head-on with a minibus. The driver of the car was killed at the scene, while a passenger was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

photo by BNT-Plovdiv

The minibus driver was tested for alcohol and drug use. The results were negative, according to the Plovdiv Police. The crash site has been preserved, and an investigation is underway. Traffic in the area is difficult, with police teams regulating the flow.

