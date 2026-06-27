BNT Director General Milena Milotinova Receives Plaque from ORF at Eurovision 2026

BNT Director General Milena Milotinova has received a symbolic gift from Ingrid Thurnher, Director General of the Austrian public broadcaster ORF, during the Eurovision Song Contest 2026, which was hosted by Austria.

The commemorative plaque, created from the winning confetti shower celebrating this year's Eurovision champion, symbolises the tradition of passing the contest on to its next host broadcaster.

Eurovision Director General Martin Green encouraged BNT and ORF to share expertise, organisational experience and best practices as preparations continue for future editions of the contest.

