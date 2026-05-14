Bulgaria's entry in the Eurovision 2026: DARA will perform 'Bangaranga" as the first act in the second semi-final (see pics)

DARA will open the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna this evening, May 14. The live broadcast on BNT 1 begins at 22:00.

Final rehearsals took place ahead of the decisive night, with early audience reactions from Vienna’s Stadthalle.

Supporters around the world can back DARA via the official voting platforms for this year’s contest.

The Bulgarian singer said that hearing the crowd inside the arena gave her an “energy boost” ahead of taking to the stage later this evening.

DARA, Bulgaria’s representative at the Eurovision Song Contest 2026: “Opening this show is an incredible opportunity. I want to seize it, hold on to it, simply enjoy the moment, blow them away with ‘Bangaranga’, have as much fun as possible, and give my best.”

Excitement is also building among fans ahead of the second semi-final, which will determine the remaining contestants who qualify for Saturday’s Grand Final.

“It’s great to be here in Vienna. The experience is completely different — everything is bigger, more impressive! And yes, we really like it.” “The atmosphere is fantastic. It’s so lively, so much is happening, so many people are enjoying being part of the event — it’s just wonderful.”

Police in the Austrian capital are on heightened alert amid expected protests and attempts to disrupt the event.

The Eurovision Song Contest is already facing what has been described as the largest boycott in its history, after Spain, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Iceland announced they would not participate or broadcast the show as a protest against Israel’s participation.

Ten of the 15 acts performing this evening will qualify for the final of the Eurovision Song Contest. France and the United Kingdom automatically qualify for the Grand Final.

The countries that progressed after the first semi-final are Greece, Finland, Belgium, Sweden, Moldova, Israel, Serbia, Croatia, Lithuania and Poland.

Photos by EPA/BGNES