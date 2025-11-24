БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Bulgaria Launches Selection Process for it Next European Prosecutor

The national selection process will unfold in two stages: an eligibility screening followed by a public hearing.

From today, 24 November, until 12 December 2025, candidates from the Republic of Bulgaria may submit their applications for the position of European Prosecutor. Documents are to be filed with the Registry Office of the Ministry of Justice at: 1 Slavyanska Street, Sofia 1040. Applications may be submitted in person, through an authorised representative, by courier, or by registered post with return receipt, in which case the postmark on the date of dispatch will apply.

The selection procedure in Bulgaria consists of two stages: an eligibility check and a public hearing.

The selection committee, chaired by Deputy Justice Minister Stoyan Lazarov, will shortlist three candidates in alphabetical order. Their nominations will then be submitted by the Justice Minister to the Council of Ministers for approval, before being forwarded to the competent EU authorities for the final stage of the selection.

European Prosecutors are appointed by the Council of the EU for a six-year term, with the new term in office expected to begin at the end of July 2026 (29 July 2026).

Under the Regulation establishing enhanced cooperation for the creation of the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO), nominated candidates should be serving prosecutors, judges or investigators whose independence is beyond doubt. They must meet the qualifications required for appointment to a senior prosecutorial or judicial position (at least 12 years’ professional experience under the Judicial System Act), and possess relevant practical experience in the national legal system, financial investigations, and international judicial cooperation in criminal matters. EU eligibility rules also require candidates to be able to complete the six-year term before reaching the age of 70, and to have a command of English — the working language of the EPPO — at a minimum of level B2, supported by appropriate certification.

All announcements related to the procedure are published on the websites of the Ministry of Justice and the Supreme Judicial Council. Further details can be found in the dedicated section of the Ministry’s website: https://bit.ly/3X987NP

