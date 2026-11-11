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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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Днес е обявен ден на траур заради трагедията на магистрала „Тракия" ***При тежката верижна катастрофа загинаха 11 души, а над 50 са ранените ***

Bulgaria Pays Tribute to 11 Trakia Motorway Crash Victims; Brussels and Strasbourg Lower Flags in Solidarity

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Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
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A day of national mourning is being observed in memory of the 11 people killed in the multiple-vehicle pile-ups on the Trakia Motorway. National flags were flown at half-mast, while institutions held a minute’s silence.

Flags were also lowered to half-mast in Brussels and Strasbourg as a mark of solidarity.

Flags were flown at half-mast as a sign of solidarity with Bulgaria at all European institutions in Brussels and Strasbourg. The session of the European Parliament also began with a minute of silence.

A session of the European Parliament also began with a minute’s silence.

Early in the day, flags outside the European Commission, European Parliament and European Council buildings were lowered to half-mast. In the European Parliament, its President, Roberta Metsola, paid tribute to all those who had lost their lives in incidents that week, including the shooting in Krakow and the train accident in Spain. She began by referring to the multiple-vehicle crash in Bulgaria.

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament: “On behalf of the European Parliament, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who lost their lives. We thank the rescue and medical teams who worked tirelessly at the scene, as well as everyone who donated blood.”

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