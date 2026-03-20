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Caretaker PM Gyurov on 'Euronews': Signing of Board of Peace Charter Does Not Reflect the Political Consensus in Bulgaria

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Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
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The interview was broadcast last night, March 19, in the framework of the meeting of European leaders in Brussels

премиерът гюров евронюз подписването хартата съвета мир обща българска позиция
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The signing of the charter of Donald Trump's Board of Peace does not reflect an official state position, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said in an interview with Euronews in Brussels, aired yesterday, March 19, during the European leaders’ summit.

Speaking to Euronews, Gyurov emphasised that Bulgaria supports the the Board of Peace only in relation to the reconstruction of Gaza, but not in the wider scope concerning other conflicts.

Gyurov also commented on Bulgaria’s relations with the United States amid the complex international situation, including the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

The caretaker Prime Minister stressed that maintaining strong diplomatic ties with the United States is important, while emphasising that it is equally crucial for Europe to speak with one voice.

“What is important is to preserve partnerships that have worked on both sides of the Atlantic for many years. It is important that we talk,” he told Euronews.

“What is also important is that we have a Europe that is strong and can stand on its own two feet,” he added.

“First, this treaty has not been ratified by the Bulgarian Parliament. The charter was signed on the condition that it would later be ratified by the National Assembly, but no proposal for ratification has been submitted yet. Therefore, we have not officially joined the Board of Peace.

“What we wanted to show is that Bulgaria supports an extensive plan for peace in Gaza,” he said. “I do think the other parts of the treaty will be ratified” under the Board of Peace.

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