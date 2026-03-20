Caretaker PM Gyurov on 'Euronews': Signing of Board of Peace Charter Does Not Reflect the Political Consensus in Bulgaria

The signing of the charter of Donald Trump's Board of Peace does not reflect an official state position, caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said in an interview with Euronews in Brussels, aired yesterday, March 19, during the European leaders’ summit.

Speaking to Euronews, Gyurov emphasised that Bulgaria supports the the Board of Peace only in relation to the reconstruction of Gaza, but not in the wider scope concerning other conflicts.

Gyurov also commented on Bulgaria’s relations with the United States amid the complex international situation, including the conflicts in Iran and Ukraine.

The caretaker Prime Minister stressed that maintaining strong diplomatic ties with the United States is important, while emphasising that it is equally crucial for Europe to speak with one voice.