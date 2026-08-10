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Danube's Water Level near Ruse Dropped Further 2 Centimetres

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Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
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The level of the River Danube continues to fall. At the gauging station in Ruse, a drop of 2cm was recorded over the past 24 hours, bringing the water level to 111cm below the reference zero mark. This was announced today, August 10, by the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River.

Most gauging stations along the Bulgarian stretch of the river, reported that water levels have fallen by between 2cm and 4cm. The only exception is Novo Selo, where the level has risen by 2cm.

Restrictions on vessel navigation remain in effect throughout the entire Bulgarian section of the Danube. According to the River Supervision Directorate, no vessels have run aground over the past 24 hours. The hydrological situation remains difficult.

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