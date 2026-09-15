Deadline Expires for Initiative Committees to Register for October 25 Presidential Election

Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC) will provide details on preparations for the presidential and vice-presidential election, which will be held on 25 October.

The deadline for initiative committees to submit registration documents expired yesterday, September 14. A total of 27 initiative committees and eight political parties have registered with the CEC. The names of all presidential and vice-presidential candidates must be finalised by 22 September.

Last week, incumbent President Iliana Iotova officially entered the race, with Kiril Valchev running as her vice-presidential candidate. Former caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and former Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev have also submitted their candidacy documents.

Polling stations abroad will be opened in 55 countries, while applications to vote from abroad can be submitted until 29 September.