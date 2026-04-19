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ИЗВЪНРЕДНО
Паралелно преброяване на 83%, "Мяра" - формацията на Румен Радев с голяма преднина, пет партии влизат в парламента, БСП е под бариерата от 4%

Exit Poll Results at 20.00 - Rumen Radev's Progressive Bulgaria Leads by Wide Margin in the Early Parliamentary Elections - Six Parties Enter Bulgaria's Next Parliament (UPDATED)

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Six parties pass the 4% electoral threshold

първи резултати екзитпол влиза рия парламент

First exit polls show that Rumen Radev's Progressive Bulgaria coalition is leading by a wide margin in Bulgaria's snap parliamentary elections on April 19. Six parties are projected to enter Parliament: “Progressive Bulgaria”, GERB–UDF, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria, Movement for rights and Freedoms (MRF), “Vazrazhdane” and Bulgarian Socialist Party.

Below the 4% threshold are MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour), “Velichie”, “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms”, “Siyanie” and “There Is Such a People”.

Exit poll results from “Alpha Research” as at 20:00:

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 38.1%
GERB–UDF – 15.9%
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 14.1%
Movement for Rights and Feedoms – 7.9%
“Vazrazhdane” – 4.9%
“BSP – United Left” – 4.1%
MECh – 2.8%
“Alliance for Rights and Freedoms – APS” – 2.8%
“Velichie” – 2.7%
“Siyanie” – 2.6%
“There Is Such a People” – 1%
“Blue Bulgaria” – 0.8%
Voter turnout is estimated at 46.76% as at 19:00, according to the “Alpha Research” exit polls.

Exit poll results from “Myara” polling agency as at 20:00:

The results of the Myara exit poll as at 20.00:

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 38.7%
GERB–UDF – 14.7%
We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 13.3%
Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 9.1%
“Vazrazhdane” – 5.3%
Bulgarian Socialist Party – 4%
MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) – 3.4%
“Velichie” – 3.2%
“Siyanie” – 2.6%
“There Is Such a People” – 1.9%
“Alliance for Rights and Freedoms – APS” – 1.8%
“Blue Bulgaria” – 0.5%


Voter turnout is estimated at 48.5% as at 20:00, according to the “Myara” exit poll.

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