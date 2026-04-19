First exit polls show that Rumen Radev's Progressive Bulgaria coalition is leading by a wide margin in Bulgaria's snap parliamentary elections on April 19. Six parties are projected to enter Parliament: “Progressive Bulgaria”, GERB–UDF, We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria, Movement for rights and Freedoms (MRF), “Vazrazhdane” and Bulgarian Socialist Party.

Below the 4% threshold are MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour), “Velichie”, “Alliance for Rights and Freedoms”, “Siyanie” and “There Is Such a People”.

Exit poll results from “Alpha Research” as at 20:00:

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 38.1%

GERB–UDF – 15.9%

We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 14.1%

Movement for Rights and Feedoms – 7.9%

“Vazrazhdane” – 4.9%

“BSP – United Left” – 4.1%

MECh – 2.8%

“Alliance for Rights and Freedoms – APS” – 2.8%

“Velichie” – 2.7%

“Siyanie” – 2.6%

“There Is Such a People” – 1%

“Blue Bulgaria” – 0.8%

Voter turnout is estimated at 46.76% as at 19:00, according to the “Alpha Research” exit polls.

Exit poll results from “Myara” polling agency as at 20:00:

The results of the Myara exit poll as at 20.00:

“Progressive Bulgaria” – 38.7%

GERB–UDF – 14.7%

We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria – 13.3%

Movement for Rights and Freedoms – 9.1%

“Vazrazhdane” – 5.3%

Bulgarian Socialist Party – 4%

MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) – 3.4%

“Velichie” – 3.2%

“Siyanie” – 2.6%

“There Is Such a People” – 1.9%

“Alliance for Rights and Freedoms – APS” – 1.8%

“Blue Bulgaria” – 0.5%



Voter turnout is estimated at 48.5% as at 20:00, according to the “Myara” exit poll.