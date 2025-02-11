НОВИНИ
Georg Georgiev to EU Ambassadors in Sofia: Unity within the EU is more important than ever

георг георгиев посланиците държавите софия единството рамките важно всякога
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
15:07, 11.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
The regular dialogue between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the ambassadors of the European Union in Bulgaria is of key importance, as our countries share a common vision for the future and face common challenges. This is what Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev said during his meeting today, February 11, with the ambassadors of the EU member states accredited in Sofia. The meeting was organised by the Embassy of Poland, in its capacity as rotating President of the Council of the EU. During the talks, the Bulgarian Foreign Minister focused on unity within the EU, which he said is more important than ever in the context of the changing geopolitical environment and external threats.

Minister Georgi Georgiev discussed with the heads of missions of the EU countries in Sofia topics from the European agenda and Bulgaria's foreign policy priorities. Joining the Eurozone remains one of these priorities, and Bulgarian institutions are working intensively and making good progress on all working fronts to achieve this goal. Georgiev also highlighted the progress of our country in the process of joining the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Our aim is to complete the technical phase of the process by the end of 2025 or early 2026.

Minister Georgiev and the European ambassadors exchanged views on current developments in the Middle East region, the policy toward Ukraine in response to Russian aggression, and other issues from the international agenda. The Bulgarian Foreign Minister stressed that Bulgaria will work in close cooperation with the new U.S. administration to tackle the pressing global challenges together.

Among the topics discussed was also EU enlargement, based on the principle of merit, in fulfilling the conditions and commitments undertaken.

