GERB Will Withdraw Proposals for Dividend Tax and Pension Fund Contribution

GERB will withdraw proposals for a dividend tax and a 2% contribution to the pension fund, suggesting instead a single unified rate. The introduction of the Sales Management Software (SUPTO) in retail outlets will also not go ahead, party leader Boyko Borisov said during a briefing in Parliament on November 28.

“Consider this budget as effectively withdrawn. Yesterday’s budget committee did not take place, and nothing will move forward until we reach an agreement with the unions, employers, and other parties,” Borisov stated.

He added that there are three potential options for the budget moving forward.