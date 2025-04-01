БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Hospitals' waste: Is there a risk of an epidemic following a decison of Sofia municipality?

Снимка: BTA

Emergency press conference by Health Minister Silvi Kirilov this evening, April 1, regarding the decision of the Sofia municipality to prohibit the disposal of hospital waste at the landfill. According to Minister Kirilov, this will expose Sofia to an epidemic risk. In a statement released by the municipality, it is said that the reason for the decision is yet another case of mixing waste – household and hazardous – directed towards the waste incineration plant.

Shortly before 4 pm today, the Sofia municipality sent a letter to the Ministry of Health informing them that they will stop accepting hospital waste. The reason is the identified mixing of household and hazardous waste.

"This poses a huge risk of an epidemic and should at least be consulted with the Ministry of Health and the epidemiologists working on these issues," explained Health Minister Silvi Kirilov.

One does not need to be a specialist to imagine what would happen if for two or three days the hazardous hospital waste is not removed from nearly 80 hospitals in Sofia. It poses a risk to public health.

In its statement to the media, the Sofia municipality explained that the measure is preventive and will remain in place until the state takes action. They also emphasized that hazardous waste is not currently being accepted. Furthermore, they proposed changing the legislation to expand the range of waste incinerated in the incinerator. In response, the Health Minister will create a working group to analyse the situation.

"Based on this analysis, we will take measures, including more stringent ones, to regulate this process," Minister Kirilov said.

"Sofia's healthcare system is neither a hostage nor an arbitrator of political squabbles in the Sofia municipality," the Minister added.

The Ministry of Health also clarified that the Sofia municipality is the one responsible for sanctioning the companies that have been transporting and mixing the waste. The Regional Health Inspectorate can only inspect the hospitals.

"A total of approximately 960 inspections have been conducted in healthcare institutions, and no violations have been identified so far," said Irina Gaytanovska from the Regional Health Inspectorate in Sofia.

Inspections have also been carried out by the Sofia municipality, which has issued 16 protocols since September on companies that mixed hospital waste. Inspections were conducted in 38 healthcare facilities and 22 veterinary clinics, resulting in five fines ranging from 10,000 to 50,000 BGN. While the municipality's decision remains in effect, it is likely that hospital waste will most likely be directed to other regions in the countryside.

