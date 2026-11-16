Incident Involving a Cargo Ship in Bulgaria's Economic Zone in the Black Sea

The cargo ship BETUL 8 is in distress off the Bulgarian coast, the Ministry of Transport and Communications has announced. According to unconfirmed information obtained by BNT news team, the vessel has already sunk. The specialist maritime website maritime.bg reported that the crew had managed to board the liferafts.

The distress call was received by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Varna at 09:15. The crew reported that the ship was approximately 40 nautical miles south-east of Cape Kaliakra, within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone.

The Ministry of Transport also said that four vessels from the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Naval Group had been dispatched to the scene of the incident: two Bulgarian, one Romanian and one Turkish. Their operations are being co-ordinated by the Directorate-General for Emergency Rescue Activities at the Executive Agency Maritime Administration.

The Bulgarian Air Force has also joined the operation, conducting surveillance and reconnaissance of the area using two Cougar helicopters and an Su-25 aircraft.

BETUL 8 was sailing under the Somali flag and had a crew of 12. The vessel was travelling from Tulcea, Romania, to Egypt, carrying nearly three tonnes of bulk wheat.