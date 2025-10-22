Metal Detectors to Be Installed Only in Some Schools, Education Minister Says

This was stated by the Minister of Education, Krasimir Valchev, in Ruse, a day after an eighth-grader stabbed a 12-year-old boy at school.

“What I have learned from the recent two cases is that a significant number of students from these communities carry knives on a daily basis. Adding to that the large amount of violent content and films young people consume online, it contributes, to a greater or lesser extent, to the formation of violent attitudes. I was surprised to see a video game where the objective is to kill as many people as possible in increasingly brutal ways.

The issue is prevention. Prevention means, above all, educating our children,” said Education Minister Krasimir Valchev.

