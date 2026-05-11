Minister of Economy Suspends All Payments from Subsidiary Companies, As Well As Signing of Contracts and Procurement

“The first document I signed as minister was an order temporarily suspending all payments from subsidiary companies, including the signing of contracts and the launching of public procurement procedures. The only exceptions are payments for salaries and building maintenance,” Economy Minister Alexander Pulev wrote on Facebook.

“The suspension has been introduced because inspections and audits are now under way, in order to obtain a full picture of the actual situation. These reviews are among the commitments we have made to the public, while my personal commitment is to ensure transparency regarding their findings.

People have the right to know what has been taking place within these structures with taxpayers’ money. Stopping the leaks and thefts — for which there is already abundant publicly available evidence — is part of the broader task of restoring public trust in state institutions.”

