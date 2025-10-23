Ministers of Defence of Bulgaria and Vietnam Discuss Partnership in the Filed of Defence

Bulgarian Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov held talks on October 23 in Sofia with his Vietnamese counterpart, General Phan Van Giang, as part of a high-level official visit by a delegation from Vietnam. The main topics discussed during the bilateral talks were military cooperation and the current state of security in the regions.

“We highly value our traditional friendship, goodwill, and mutual respect — deeply rooted in history and strengthened over the decades,” said Minister Zapryanov, adding that Vietnam is an important partner for Bulgaria in the dynamically developing region of Southeast Asia.

He expressed confidence that the scope of the fruitful partnership between the two countries will continue to expand, highlighting joint work in training and capacity building, exchange of expertise, and opportunities for collaboration in the military-technical field.

During the meeting, the two ministers identified specific initiatives in the areas of military education, training, and recreational support for service personnel.

At the end of the discussions, Minister Zapryanov and General Phan Van Giang signed a Letter of Intent aimed at deepening cooperation in the field of defence.