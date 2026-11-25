A plan for mass redundancies at the State Consolidation Company (SCC) was presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev.

Staff cuts will be made at each of the holding company's nine subsidiaries, with the aim of saving €3 million a year. In addition, the companies Montazhi and Iganovo are to be wound up. The latter was established to form a joint venture with Germany's Rheinmetall.

The companies Eco Anthracite and Eco Engineering are to be merged. At the Ministry of Economy itself, 40 posts are being cut. The ministry has also cancelled contracts worth more than €260 million.