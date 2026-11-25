A plan for mass redundancies at the State Consolidation Company (SCC) was presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev.
Staff cuts will be made at each of the holding company's nine subsidiaries, with the aim of saving €3 million a year. In addition, the companies Montazhi and Iganovo are to be wound up. The latter was established to form a joint venture with Germany's Rheinmetall.
The companies Eco Anthracite and Eco Engineering are to be merged. At the Ministry of Economy itself, 40 posts are being cut. The ministry has also cancelled contracts worth more than €260 million.
Alexander Pulev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy: "Corruption at the Ministry of Economy came at a price – in this case, that price was €262 million. Through our joint efforts, we have managed to save €262 million. We have undertaken a comprehensive reform of the SCC. The SCC system comprises nine state-owned enterprises, which means nine human resources teams, nine accounting departments, nine legal teams, nine financial control units, nine IT departments and nine business development and strategy departments. All these nine departments are being abolished, and their functions centralised within a single centralised unit at the SCC."