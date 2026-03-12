БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
MRF - New Beginning Leader Delyan Peevski Files Complaint with Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office Against Caretaker Interior Minister

The reason - unacceptable interference of Emil Dechev in the work of the professional staff of the Ministry of Interior

делян пеевски представи музей сглобката кабинета

Delyan Peevski, leader of MRF– New Beginning, has filed a complaint with the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office against the caretaker Interior Minister Emil Dechev, the formation announced on March 12.

According to Peevski, the complaint was prompted by a statement made by Minister Dechev in a podcast on the website SEGA, in which he said that the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime should question him regarding a report submitted by Teodora Georgieva, who was suspended from her position by the European Public Prosecutor's Office for serious violations.

Peevski stated that he had already referred the report twice to the ad hoc prosecutor and to the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office.

