Mummers festival "Surva" ends with a dance and fireworks display

This year's edition of the International Festival of Masquerade Games “Surva”, held in the town of Pernik, ended on January 26 with a large horo dance (communal circle dance performed for enjoyment at festive gatherings) under the light of a spectacular fireworks display.

For three days, participants in the mummers festival chased away evil spirits and forces. Over 12,000 participants paraded and impressed everyone with their attractive masks and costumes. According to the organisers, the participants in the 31st edition of "Surva" exceeded the expectations of both the jury and the guests. This year, 22 international groups were part of the festival’s parades. The winners of "Surva 2025" will be announced by the organisers on January 27.

Ivaylo Pavlov. I never miss the opportunity to watch it, I am at the festival every year. I don't participate, but I like it a lot and I think it's the best thing that happens in our town."

Darina Stanimirova: "I’m originally from here, and every year we come to watch it. it's kind of our thing and it's kind of a tradition here."

Ivaylo Stefanov: "We liked it very much. We come from Sofia, we're not far away. It was still very good".