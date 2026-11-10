БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
12
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Започна разчистването на АМ „Тракия“:...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
11 ноември е Ден на национален траур
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
Националното следствие поема разследването на двете тежки...
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.
Собственикът на автобуса, спрял пред тира на АМ...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край...
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница:...
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Магистрала "Тракия" остава затворена в двете...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
Премиерът Радев призова за спиране на огъня в Черно море,...
Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
Урсула фон дер Лайен: Европа стои твърдо с България
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
Две са тежките катастрофи на АМ "Тракия" - в...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Иван Василев: Съкратени са 200 служители в Министерството...
Чете се за: 10:00 мин.
Тежка верижна катастрофа с десетки автомобили затвори АМ...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Тежка катастрофа на АМ "Тракия" *** 11 души са загинали, а 51 са ранени. В инцидента са участвали 86 превозни средства ***

Post-Accident Clearance Operation Begins on Trakia Motorway, Involving nearly 100 Specialist Vehicles and Volunteers

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
EN
Запази

Hours after the major crash on the Trakia motorway, the phased removal of the wrecked cars, lorries and buses began. Firefighters and roadside assistance teams are involved in the clearance operation, with around 100 specialist vehicles deployed to the scene. Particular attention was paid to an LPG tanker carrying propane-butane, which had become trapped in the collisions. To prevent a possible fire or explosion, firefighters sprayed its engine with foam.

Dozens of volunteers from across the country also joined the clearance operation, arriving with their own heavy machinery to provide assistance entirely free of charge. They are covering all their own expenses, including fuel, and working alongside firefighters and roadside assistance crews to remove the vehicles involved in the crash.

The operation is ongoing, and it remains unclear when traffic on the motorway will be allowed to resume.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11 загинали и 48 ранени
1
Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11...
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е ден на траур
2
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е...
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на сайта ни
3
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на...
Две са тежките катастрофи на АМ "Тракия" - в посока София и Бургас, задействаха BG-ALERT
4
Две са тежките катастрофи на АМ "Тракия" - в посока София...
Всички пострадали, приети в болницата в Ямбол, са стабилизирани
5
Всички пострадали, приети в болницата в Ямбол, са стабилизирани
Вижте как изглежда произшествието край Зимница отвисоко (СНИМКИ)
6
Вижте как изглежда произшествието край Зимница отвисоко (СНИМКИ)

Най-четени

Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва в края на ноември
1
Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва...
Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11 загинали и 48 ранени
2
Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11...
Минималната пенсия става 374,62 евро от 1 юли, предвижда проектобюджетът на ДОО
3
Минималната пенсия става 374,62 евро от 1 юли, предвижда...
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е ден на траур
4
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е...
Минимална температура от 0 градуса е измерена тази сутрин в Пампорово и в района на Рожен
5
Минимална температура от 0 градуса е измерена тази сутрин в...
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на сайта ни
6
Гледайте Младежките олимпийски игри в Дакар пряко по БНТ 3 и на...

More from: Bulgaria

Ten Investigators to Establish Causes of Trakia Motorway Crash, After Which 11 Died and 51 Were Injured (OVERVIEW)
Ten Investigators to Establish Causes of Trakia Motorway Crash, After Which 11 Died and 51 Were Injured (OVERVIEW)
Bulgaria to Receive €10 Million from European Commission for Search and Rescue Operations in the Black Sea Bulgaria to Receive €10 Million from European Commission for Search and Rescue Operations in the Black Sea
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
'Vazrazhdane' Supporters Staged a Protest against Ursula von der Leyen's Visit to Bulgaria 'Vazrazhdane' Supporters Staged a Protest against Ursula von der Leyen's Visit to Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Prime Minister Radev Calls for Ceasefire in the Black Sea, Ursula von der Leyen Pledges Enhanced Surveillance Prime Minister Radev Calls for Ceasefire in the Black Sea, Ursula von der Leyen Pledges Enhanced Surveillance
Чете се за: 07:45 мин.
Bulgaria Declares November 11 as Day of National Mourning for Victims of Trakia Motorway Pile-Up Bulgaria Declares November 11 as Day of National Mourning for Victims of Trakia Motorway Pile-Up
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Health Ministry Clarifies: 11 Fatalities in Trakia Motorway Crash Health Ministry Clarifies: 11 Fatalities in Trakia Motorway Crash
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Започна разчистването на АМ „Тракия“: Включиха се близо 100 специализирани автомобила и доброволци
Започна разчистването на АМ „Тракия“: Включиха се близо...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Пострадали от катастрофите на "Тракия" са настанени за лечение в три областни болници Пострадали от катастрофите на "Тракия" са настанени за лечение в три областни болници
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
У нас
10 следователи ще търсят причините за катастрофата на АМ „Тракия“ (ОБЗОР) 10 следователи ще търсят причините за катастрофата на АМ „Тракия“ (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 09:12 мин.
У нас
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е ден на траур 11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е ден на траур
Чете се за: 04:35 мин.
У нас
Министерство на здравеопазването: 11 са загиналите при катастрофата...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Собственикът на автобуса, спрял пред тира на АМ "Тракия":...
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Вижте как изглежда произшествието край Зимница отвисоко (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
Регионални
От първо лице за ужаса на „Тракия“: Свидетел на...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ