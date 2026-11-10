Post-Accident Clearance Operation Begins on Trakia Motorway, Involving nearly 100 Specialist Vehicles and Volunteers

Hours after the major crash on the Trakia motorway, the phased removal of the wrecked cars, lorries and buses began. Firefighters and roadside assistance teams are involved in the clearance operation, with around 100 specialist vehicles deployed to the scene. Particular attention was paid to an LPG tanker carrying propane-butane, which had become trapped in the collisions. To prevent a possible fire or explosion, firefighters sprayed its engine with foam.

Dozens of volunteers from across the country also joined the clearance operation, arriving with their own heavy machinery to provide assistance entirely free of charge. They are covering all their own expenses, including fuel, and working alongside firefighters and roadside assistance crews to remove the vehicles involved in the crash.

The operation is ongoing, and it remains unclear when traffic on the motorway will be allowed to resume.