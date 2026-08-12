Powered Hang Glider That Crashed Into Sea Near Ravda Was Unregistered and Poorly Maintained

Today, August 12, at 10.36am, the Search and Rescue Coordination Centre for Aviation Accidents received a report that a powered hang glider had crashed into the sea around 200–300 metres from the shore, with two people on board.

A team from the Directorate-General for Civil Aviation Administration had been working in the area since Sunday, following a report from the Burgas Regional Governor. During an inspection, investigators found the powered hang glider hidden among rocks between Ravda and Nessebar. It was established that the aircraft was not registered. An inspection found that it had not been properly maintained – the engine was rusty, there were makeshift repairs to the propeller and numerous visible defects. A report was immediately made to the 112 emergency number, with inspectors asked to notify the authorities if they observed a takeoff.

Yesterday, after the powered hang glider took off, a report was made to 112, but the aircraft did not return to the location. Police left the area, while the inspectors remained there to notify the relevant services if the aircraft returned. This never happened.

The aircraft had been assembled by an amateur. As a powered hang glider, it was required to undergo a full initial certification procedure as an aircraft, as it does not have a type certificate. It would then have had to be registered and receive special authorisation to conduct this type of flight. The pilot is required to hold a national amateur pilot licence.

The flight was conducted completely illegally, in violation of safety requirements, without the necessary permits, and without being entered in the registers of the Directorate-General for Civil Aviation Administration.

The inspectors are providing full assistance to the competent authorities in clarifying the circumstances of the incident. It is also being investigated by the National Board for Investigation of Accidents in Air, Water and Rail Transport.