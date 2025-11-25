President Radev on Trump’s Peace Plan: “Negotiations Are the Only Way to Silence the Guns”

“Peace plans are plentiful, but peace treaties are written by the victors. I sincerely hope that this time we will not have to prove this historical maxim through new casualties and destruction,” said President Rumen Radev, commenting on Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan and the ongoing diplomatic efforts regarding the war in Ukraine.

"As you can see, the process is extremely difficult.Yet despite this, the negotiations now underway are the only path to silencing the weapons — and Bulgaria can and must contribute through its conduct and decisions.”

This is what President Rumen Radev told the media today, November 25.

“Since you ask about cost — the ‘Magnitsky coalition’ is yet another government digging into Bulgarians’ pockets to pour money into Ukraine, while its defensive lines are collapsing and Kyiv is shaken by corruption scandals. We are now witnessing a rational plan for swift peace, presented by President Trump, who clearly sees the situation on the battlefield developing unfavourably for Ukraine and is attempting to prevent a deeply negative scenario and further loss of life. Europe, on the other hand, insists on being a factor with its own demands — but should consider whether it is ready to shoulder the responsibility if it misses the moment for peace. The next negotiations may take place under far worse conditions after many more casualties. Even in Europe’s new proposal, the current front line is noted as a starting point for territorial discussions. That means there will clearly be negotiations over territory.”

Bulgaria must have a clear position, the head of state stressed.

“It reminds me of a film in which an officer cowers in a trench, trembling — constantly putting on and taking off his insignia, depending on whether the enemy is advancing or retreating. That is exactly how we behave. Some politicians were kissing the Ukrainian flag yesterday, and today they are removing it, then bringing it back again. Pitiful.”

The President also commented on the attack on a Bulgarian journalist Vladimir Perev in Skopje.

Bulgarian Journalist Vladimir Perev Attacked in Skopje: What are the Motives for the Aggression?

“It is high time the Republic of North Macedonia began effective investigations and criminal proceedings for all attacks against Bulgarians. This is the only way that country will achieve European integration. I have stated this clearly to both the President and the Prime Minister there. The case of Mr Vladо Perev is a very good moment to begin — in this case both the motive and the perpetrator are clear.”

The President did not rule out a radicalisation of public protests in connection with the adoption of the national budget:

“This budget reveals the government’s fear of early elections, and a perceived need to prevent possible social unrest. It is a budget of broken dialogue, of confrontation and of deception. Never before has a budget been adopted without consultation with employers. Never before has a budget pitted the administration so sharply against business, or included such blatantly unrealistic revenue projections.”

Asked about the proposal for a concession on the national lottery, Radev replied:

“I have not seen the details, but clearly someone has realised they can make money out of this too.”

On the future of the State Aviation Operator (“Aviation Detachment” 28 until 23 February 2021)

'MRF - New Beginning' Leader, Delyan Peevski, Proposes Closing Down State Aviation Operator

Government Falcon Aircraft to Be Sold at Public Auction

Regarding the fate of the government aviation unit, the President was firm that the issue should be approached rationally.

“This is a matter of rationality and sound analysis. I believe both the National Assembly and the Council of Ministers must be consulted — let us hear their views as well. The Prime Minister must travel to Brussels almost every month; how do they expect to reach their destination quickly? It seems the matter comes down to the whims of their mentor, who appears to have a fondness for Falcons. Everything he touches collapses — from the tobacco holding company to the Corporate Commercial Bank, and now apparently the state itself. We are taking on enormous loans, consuming our children’s future, in order to pay for weekly private Falcon flights to Dubai for a man who has spent his entire life in the civil service.”

President Radev: 'Peevski and Borissov Are Dismantling the State'





