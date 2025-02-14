According to President Rumen Radev, there is political will at the highest level to settle the conflict in Ukraine through diplomatic means. He stressed that this process should be supported. The Head of State made this comment before his participation in the Munich Security Conference on February 14.

President Radev noted that there are important talks ahead on peace, the future of Europe and the global security architecture.

"We can all see that events in the past few days have been unfolding at a rapid pace. Realism is beginning to displace naivety and ignorance regarding the situation in Ukraine. This has put many politicians in a stupor, including Bulgarian ones, who are in a listening mode. Politicians who believed in a military solution, the victory over Russia and pushing it beyond the borders of 2014."

In order to move forward, it is important to stand on the solid foundations of realism, Rumen Radev said:

"These same politicians who encouraged Ukraine to rush into a suicidal counteroffensive, instead of building strong defensive lines to preserve its potential, without the necessary conditions for conducting a successful offensive operation. This became a fiasco with catastrophic consequences for Ukraine, including huge human, economic, and territorial losses, and naturally, it reflects on Europe's future."

According to President Radev, this is one of the reasons why Europe has not yet been included in the dialogue between the U.S. and Russia regarding Ukraine's future. He emphasised that there is now political will, at the highest level, to resolve the conflict through diplomacy:

"We should realise that the dialogue between Presidents Trump and Putin actually opens a new era in the interaction of global powers, shifting institutional structures in the international agenda. We should be aware that the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine could open the door to something much bigger — the creation of a new world order. And for us as Europeans, it is by no means irrelevant what that order will be. Whether it will be built on the principles of international law and the UN Charter, or whether it will be based on power and spheres of influence."

Rumen Radev noted that while awaiting the American peace plan for Ukraine, some of the starting points for negotiations are already clear:

"Ukraine cannot regain its pre-2014 borders, it cannot join NATO, the U.S. will not participate with its troops in peacekeeping operations on Ukrainian territory, and of course, Europe must allocate much more funding for defense."

According to the President, the big task for Europe now is to find its rightful place at the negotiating table:

"Because these negotiations will be conducted in the name of peace in Europe, but a just and sustainable solution cannot be achieved without Europe."

Rumen Radev reiterated his stance from the beginning of the conflict that it must be resolved through diplomacy. He also reminded of the criticisms directed at the peace plan of the great diplomat Henry Kissinger:

"Should it have taken three years, with hundreds of thousands of casualties, a devastated country economically, in infrastructure, and in demographics, to return to Henry Kissinger's plan, which is now unfolding?"

The President urged politicians to consider whether in such a situation they should adhere to utopia with all the catastrophic consequences, or whether they should fight for what is realistically possible.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!

Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram

Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube

Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok

Намерете ни в Google News