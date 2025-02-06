Regional Health Inspectorates checked 400 sites for aesthetic procedures after incidents with Botox

More than 400 sites were inspected by the regional health inspectorates during the first two days of extraordinary checks ordered by the Minister of Health, Associate Professor Silvi Kirilov, in connection with the illegal offering and application of various aesthetic procedures.

The inspections cover sites across the country, with the largest number in Sofia, Pleven and Blagoevgrad.

During an inspection at a site in Blagoevgrad, bottles with liquid without labels, batch numbers, or expiration dates were discovered. A site in Plovdiv was found to be storing botulinum toxin and liquid of unknown origin.

The seized botulinum toxin administered to the seven women who sought medical help at the 'Pirogov' emergency hospital was submitted for analysis to the Bulgarian Drugs Agency.

A check on the registration status of the seized packages shows that they were imported into the country unregulatedly and had foreign language packaging and leaflets, which do not comply with regulatory requirements.

An analysis to prove the content of the product is pending.

Source: BGNES

