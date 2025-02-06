НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Regional Health Inspectorates checked 400 sites for aesthetic procedures after incidents with Botox

Most inspections were carried out in Sofia, Pleven and Blagoevgrad

вече жените тежки оплаквания инжектиране ботокс платили промоционална цена мнима лекарка
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:57, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

More than 400 sites were inspected by the regional health inspectorates during the first two days of extraordinary checks ordered by the Minister of Health, Associate Professor Silvi Kirilov, in connection with the illegal offering and application of various aesthetic procedures.

The inspections cover sites across the country, with the largest number in Sofia, Pleven and Blagoevgrad.

During an inspection at a site in Blagoevgrad, bottles with liquid without labels, batch numbers, or expiration dates were discovered. A site in Plovdiv was found to be storing botulinum toxin and liquid of unknown origin.

The seized botulinum toxin administered to the seven women who sought medical help at the 'Pirogov' emergency hospital was submitted for analysis to the Bulgarian Drugs Agency.

A check on the registration status of the seized packages shows that they were imported into the country unregulatedly and had foreign language packaging and leaflets, which do not comply with regulatory requirements.

An analysis to prove the content of the product is pending.

Source: BGNES

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Dangerous vapes - 50 BGN was the cost of the device that killed the boy from Pleven
Dangerous vapes - 50 BGN was the cost of the device that killed the boy from Pleven
20:48, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 07:12 мин.
 Hostages in a trolley bus in Sofia? Driver wouldn't let two passengers off, kept driving
Hostages in a trolley bus in Sofia? Driver wouldn't let two passengers off, kept driving
19:56, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
 Prosecutor's Office Charged Three Youths with Possession of E-cigarettes without Excise Tax Lable
Prosecutor's Office Charged Three Youths with Possession of E-cigarettes without Excise Tax Lable
19:25, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:40 мин.
 President Rumen Radev: Achieving peace in the region is crucial for economic cooperation in the Black Sea
President Rumen Radev: Achieving peace in the region is crucial for economic cooperation in the Black Sea
18:00, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
 No compensation has been requested specifically from Bulgaria for the damaged cable in the Baltic Sea, said Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev
No compensation has been requested specifically from Bulgaria for the damaged cable in the Baltic Sea, said Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev
17:42, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
 Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage in the EU in January
Bulgaria has the lowest minimum wage in the EU in January
17:32, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.
 "With a clear mind I stabbed people, I was ready to kill them", said the girl who stabbed passers-by in Sofia
"With a clear mind I stabbed people, I was ready to kill them", said the girl who stabbed passers-by in Sofia
16:55, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
 Borislav Sarafov met with the Prosecutor General of Turkey in Ankara
Borislav Sarafov met with the Prosecutor General of Turkey in Ankara
16:22, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
 Sarafov appealed against the suspension of the procedure for the election of Prosecutor General
Sarafov appealed against the suspension of the procedure for the election of Prosecutor General
16:02, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.
 Police seized 1200 Vapes, Over 370 Bottles of Nitrous Oxide, and Hookah Tobacco
Police seized 1200 Vapes, Over 370 Bottles of Nitrous Oxide, and Hookah Tobacco
15:45, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
 Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding a new TikTok challenge
Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding a new TikTok challenge
15:18, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Severely Injured in a Crash on 'Trakia' Motorway, Car Completely Burned
Severely Injured in a Crash on 'Trakia' Motorway, Car Completely Burned
14:43, 06.02.2025
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
More from: Health
Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding a new TikTok challenge
Ministry of Health issued a warning regarding a new TikTok challenge
Dangerous Trend: One in Ten Students Has Tried Nitrous Oxide or a Narcotic Substance
Dangerous Trend: One in Ten Students Has Tried Nitrous Oxide or a Narcotic Substance
World Cancer Day 2025: "United by Unique" campaign calls for people-centred care
World Cancer Day 2025: "United by Unique" campaign calls for people-centred care
Botox on Promotion: The Scandal Goes International – Who is Injecting Unlicensed Botulinum Toxin and Where?
Botox on Promotion: The Scandal Goes International – Who is Injecting Unlicensed Botulinum Toxin and Where?
11 women with severe complaints ended up in hospital after Botox cosmetic procedures
11 women with severe complaints ended up in hospital after Botox cosmetic procedures
High flu activity in half of the country
High flu activity in half of the country
Топ 24
Най-четени
С ясно съзнание наръгах хората, имах готовност да ги убия, заяви момичето, намушкало минувачи в София
С ясно съзнание наръгах хората, имах готовност да ги убия, заяви...
Заложници в тролей в София? Пред БНТ говори едно от пострадалите момичета
Заложници в тролей в София? Пред БНТ говори едно от пострадалите...
Малките големи герои: Четвъртокласници от Русе спасиха живота на свой учител
Малките големи герои: Четвъртокласници от Русе спасиха живота на...
Автомобил изгоря напълно при катастрофа на магистрала "Тракия"
Автомобил изгоря напълно при катастрофа на магистрала...
Проф. Момеков: Парацетамолът може да убие човек и то по много неприятен начин
Проф. Момеков: Парацетамолът може да убие човек и то по много...
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах - очакванията, фаворитите и новите неща
Световното първенство по ски алпийски дисциплини в Заалбах -...
Време е за подаване на заявления за допускане до матурите
Време е за подаване на заявления за допускане до матурите
"Мис Вселена 2022": Хубаво е човек да се поддържа, но не на всяка цена и за сметка на здравето
"Мис Вселена 2022": Хубаво е човек да се поддържа, но не...
Студено, още по-студено
Студено, още по-студено
Украинската армия започна ново настъпление срещу Курска област в Русия
Украинската армия започна ново настъпление срещу Курска област в Русия
Шейнгезихт се класира за полуфиналите на двойки във Валенсия
Шейнгезихт се класира за полуфиналите на двойки във Валенсия