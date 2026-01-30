Rumen Radev Speaks on 'Panorama': We Will Form a Party After the Elections

Rumen Radev, who served as President of Bulgaria from 2017 to 2026, has confirmed that he is entering parliamentary politics. Speaking on BNT’s current affairs programme 'Panorama' on January 30, he said his decision was driven by a determination to put an end to what he described as a corrupt model of governance and lawlessness in the country.

“I did not use the office of the President to create a party. But after nine years of travelling around the country and meeting mnembers of the public, it became clear that the political class had failed to meet people’s expectations,” Radev said.

He said parliamentary majorities in the last two legislatures of sharply curtailing presidential powers and undermining the constitutional balance between institutions.

“At the end of last year, Bulgarians demanded and received the resignation of this government. The most convenient scenario for the oligarchy would have been for me to remain in office and for them to regain power at the next elections,” he said, adding: “That is why I see it as my duty to respond to these calls and step into parliamentary politics.”

Radev said he would establish a political party after the elections. He declined to say under which registration he would contest the forthcoming snap vote, noting that several options were available.

“There is a deadline for the registration of parties and coalitions, but until then I will refrain from giving details. The legislation takes several months – at least three months are required to register a new party,” he said. “Our overarching goal is for Bulgaria to develop as a free, democratic and modern European state. The greatest challenge to this is the oligarchic model. It hinders economic development, extorts businesses and seizes property. The consequences are long-lasting and severe,” Rumen Radev added.

At the start of the interview, he said he had left the Presidency “in safe hands”, referring to Vice-President Iliana Iotova, “who has all the qualities needed for the role”. He insisted there were no prior arrangements regarding the appointment of a caretaker prime minister. “She will make her own decision, based on her experience,” he said.

Radev asked citizens for forgiveness for mistakes made during his two terms in office as President.

“Nine years is a long time. It is normal for mistakes to be made; clearly, I trusted the wrong people at times. Everywhere I went around the country, people expected me to take actions that were beyond the scope of the President's powers. And during these nine years, in which they were waiting for me to create a party, their patience was clearly tested. That is why I sincerely apologise once again,” he said.

He described the current political situation as a stalemate, adding: “Believe me, creating a party at this very moment is a thankless task, but this is our calling.”

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Asked about Crimea, Radev said: “Under international law, Crimea is part of Ukraine. The reality, however, says that Crimea is part of Russia. These are facts, and no interpretation can erase them.”