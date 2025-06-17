БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Президентът Румен Радев призова всички институции да...
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е...
Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
"Мяра": Институциите са виновни за нелегалните...
Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
Заради липса на педиатри: Детското отделение в Берковица...
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Домът на българка, която живее в израелския град Бат Ям,...
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
Адвокатът на прокурорския син от Перник: Съмнявам се, че...
Чете се за: 03:00 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Rumen Radev: The Presidential Institution was the First to Accept Ljupcho Georgievski in a Time of Repression

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
EN
Запази
президентът румен радев среща люпчо георгиевски

The presidential institution was the first in Bulgaria to welcome Ljupcho Georgievski and his associates during the latest wave of repression—when Bulgarian cultural centers were being shot at, set on fire, and their activists brutally beaten—while the very same court failed to initiate any justified proceedings against the obvious perpetrators. This, President Rumen Radev said during a meeting with Ljupcho Georgievski, chairman of the dissolved Bulgarian cultural club “Ivan Mihaylov” in Bitola, is a clear indication of the tolerant silence of the authorities in the Republic of North Macedonia toward anti-Bulgarian actions.

"The position of my support to Ljupcho Georgievski remains unchanged as the position of the institution that was the first to raise the issue of the rights of Bulgarians in North Macedonia—an institution that brought this issue before our European partners and institutions; that advocated for the inclusion of Bulgarians in the Constitution of North Macedonia as a founding nation, as a clear and essential condition for the start of EU accession negotiations—and that defended this position until it was enshrined in the negotiation framework,” President Radev stressed.

A few days ago, Georgievski received a suspended sentence from the Bitola court in a case concerning xenophobia, racism, and incitement to racial hatred online, based on quotes by Ivan Mihaylov shared on the association’s Facebook page.

Georg Georgiev Meets with Ljupcho Georgievski: Bulgaria Views the Case as a Politically Motivated Trial

Later today, Ljupcho Georgievski is scheduled to be heard by the Parliamentary Committee on European Affairs and Oversight of European Funds.

    Bulgaria Views the Case Against Ljupcho Georgievski as a Politically Motivated Trial, Foreign Minister Says

    Последвайте ни

    ТОП 24

    ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
    1
    ФИФА Световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
    Даниел Митов пред БНТ: Прокурорският син от Перник се издирва на територията на страната
    2
    Даниел Митов пред БНТ: Прокурорският син от Перник се издирва на...
    Спортно лято с БНТ 3
    3
    Спортно лято с БНТ 3
    Девойките на Израел пропускат световното първенство в София, ансамбълът им тренира онлайн
    4
    Девойките на Израел пропускат световното първенство в София,...
    Историческа номинация: За първи път жена застава начело на британското разузнаване МИ-6
    5
    Историческа номинация: За първи път жена застава начело на...
    Анастасия Калева: Радвам се, че ще играя за България
    6
    Анастасия Калева: Радвам се, че ще играя за България

    Най-четени

    На море по неволя: Стотици израелски туристи, дошли на почивка в България, остават блокирани
    1
    На море по неволя: Стотици израелски туристи, дошли на почивка в...
    Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за убийството на Евгения, искат от ВКС да върне делото за преразглеждане
    2
    Орлин и Пламен Владимирови, осъдени на доживотен затвор за...
    Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна недостатъчност, причинени от оток на мозъка
    3
    Аутопсията на Явор: Остра сърдечно-съдова и дихателна...
    Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с параноя, отстраняват ги заради невключена бодикамера
    4
    Полицаите във Варна, арестували Явор Георгиев, установили, че е с...
    Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев, са отстранени
    5
    Шефът на Второ РУ във Варна и полицаите, задържали Явор Георгиев,...
    МВнР препоръчва на българите във Великобритания и Северна Ирландия да избягват места с масово струпване на хора
    6
    МВнР препоръчва на българите във Великобритания и Северна Ирландия...

    More from: Bulgaria

    Bulgaria Views the Case Against Ljupcho Georgievski as a Politically Motivated Trial, Foreign Minister Says
    Bulgaria Views the Case Against Ljupcho Georgievski as a Politically Motivated Trial, Foreign Minister Says
    President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Has Never Vetoed North Macedonia's path to the EU President Rumen Radev: Bulgaria Has Never Vetoed North Macedonia's path to the EU
    Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
    President Radev at a Meeting with Bajram Begaj: Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Albania’s European Integration President Radev at a Meeting with Bajram Begaj: Bulgaria Will Continue to Support Albania’s European Integration
    Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
    Bulgaria Strengthens Its Commitment to the European Pillar of Social Rights Bulgaria Strengthens Its Commitment to the European Pillar of Social Rights
    Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
    Israeli Woman of Bulgarian Descent Killed in Iranian Attack on Bat Yam Apartment Building Israeli Woman of Bulgarian Descent Killed in Iranian Attack on Bat Yam Apartment Building
    Чете се за: 05:07 мин.
    Democratic Community Convenes Roundtable Ahead of 2026 Presidential Elections Democratic Community Convenes Roundtable Ahead of 2026 Presidential Elections
    Чете се за: 04:30 мин.

    Водещи новини

    Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е причинила смъртта на Явор Георгиев от Варна
    Остра интоксикация след смесване на кокаин и етанол е причинила...
    Чете се за: 03:42 мин.
    У нас
    Президентът Румен Радев призова всички институции да подкрепят Люпчо Георгиевски и правата на българите в РСМ Президентът Румен Радев призова всички институции да подкрепят Люпчо Георгиевски и правата на българите в РСМ
    Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
    У нас
    "Мяра": Институциите са виновни за нелегалните старчески домове, смятат 80% от българите "Мяра": Институциите са виновни за нелегалните старчески домове, смятат 80% от българите
    Чете се за: 06:12 мин.
    У нас
    Заради липса на педиатри: Детското отделение в Берковица затвори врати Заради липса на педиатри: Детското отделение в Берковица затвори врати
    Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
    У нас
    САЩ може да инициират разговори с Иран - ще се върне ли Техеран на...
    Чете се за: 04:20 мин.
    По света
    Българи са арестувани в Солун - оставили бебето си да плаче на...
    Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
    По света
    Лидерите от Г-7 излязоха с декларация за конфликта в Близкия изток
    Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
    По света
    Бурни ветрове нанесоха много щети по хърватското крайбрежие (ВИДЕО)
    Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
    По света
    Product image
    Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
    Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
    ДА НЕ