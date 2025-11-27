Sofia Administrative Court Halts Increase and Expansion of Paid Parking Zones in Sofia

The Administrative Court in Sofia has suspended the rise in parking fees and the expansion of paid parking zones in the capital, ruling the decision of the Sofia Municipal Council null and void.

The court’s decision is not final and may be appealed before the Supreme Administrative Court.

According to the ruling, if the changes were implemented before the legality of the measure is reviewed in substance, a wide range of people — including all residents and visitors of Sofia — would be adversely affected, potentially opening the door to future claims against the municipality.

On 13 November, the Municipal Council voted to increase parking prices and expand the scope of the paid parking zones in Sofia. The amendments to the Ordinance on Traffic Organisation within the municipality were due to take effect on 5 January 2026.

The planned changes included:

Blue Zone operating from Monday to Sunday, 09:00–21:00, at €2 per hour;

Green Zone operating from Monday to Saturday, 09:00–21:00, at €1 per hour;

Residential permits priced at €150 for the Blue Zone and €100 for the Green Zone.

The decision prompted public dissatisfaction and protests.

Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva called for the withdrawal of the decision imposing higher parking fees and new zones, the Ombudsman’s Office announced.





