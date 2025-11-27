БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
9
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Съдът спря поскъпването и разширяването на синя и зелена...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
БСП намекна, че може да преосмисли участието си в...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
Срещу 200 000 лв. гаранция: Освободиха кмета на Варна...
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Лекари от ИСУЛ и СБАЛ по детски болести спасиха живота на...
Чете се за: 06:10 мин.
Борисов: Диалогът между работодатели и синдикати е...
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
Бедствено положение в Петричко заради обилните валежи...
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
НИМХ с предупреждение за опасно време в Западна и Южна...
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Правителството оттегля проектобюджета
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Борисов разпореди Бюджет 2026 да бъде изтеглен
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Sofia Administrative Court Halts Increase and Expansion of Paid Parking Zones in Sofia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази

The ruling is not final and may be appealed before the Supreme Administrative Court

съдът спря поскъпването синя зелена зона софия

The Administrative Court in Sofia has suspended the rise in parking fees and the expansion of paid parking zones in the capital, ruling the decision of the Sofia Municipal Council null and void.

The court’s decision is not final and may be appealed before the Supreme Administrative Court.

According to the ruling, if the changes were implemented before the legality of the measure is reviewed in substance, a wide range of people — including all residents and visitors of Sofia — would be adversely affected, potentially opening the door to future claims against the municipality.

On 13 November, the Municipal Council voted to increase parking prices and expand the scope of the paid parking zones in Sofia. The amendments to the Ordinance on Traffic Organisation within the municipality were due to take effect on 5 January 2026.

The planned changes included:

  • Blue Zone operating from Monday to Sunday, 09:00–21:00, at €2 per hour;
  • Green Zone operating from Monday to Saturday, 09:00–21:00, at €1 per hour;
  • Residential permits priced at €150 for the Blue Zone and €100 for the Green Zone.

The decision prompted public dissatisfaction and protests.

Ombudsman Velislava Delcheva called for the withdrawal of the decision imposing higher parking fees and new zones, the Ombudsman’s Office announced.



Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Протестът срещу Бюджет 2026 пред Народното събрание ескалира, има ранени полицаи (ВИДЕО)
1
Протестът срещу Бюджет 2026 пред Народното събрание ескалира, има...
Ивайло Мирчев: При протест с 30 000 души се изпращат провокатори. Основното не са сблъсъците
2
Ивайло Мирчев: При протест с 30 000 души се изпращат провокатори....
Лекари от ИСУЛ и СБАЛ по детски болести спасиха живота на бебе с 1 000 000 левкоцита
3
Лекари от ИСУЛ и СБАЛ по детски болести спасиха живота на бебе с 1...
Борисов разпореди Бюджет 2026 да бъде изтеглен
4
Борисов разпореди Бюджет 2026 да бъде изтеглен
Нощ на напрежение пред парламента: Ескалация, блокада и ранени полицаи
5
Нощ на напрежение пред парламента: Ескалация, блокада и ранени полицаи
Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ Йоана Миланова и таткото Васил
6
Роди се малката Алина – голямото щастие за репортера и водещ...

Най-четени

Дъжд и сняг в неделя
1
Дъжд и сняг в неделя
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през банкомат, ще имам ли такси?
2
Моите въпроси за €: Ако след 1 януари внеса левове през...
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои заведения затварят
3
ПОС терминалите и банкоматите спират временно на Нова година, някои...
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно дете е с опасност за живота (СНИМКИ)
4
Трима души загинаха при жестока катастрофа край Пловдив, 7-годишно...
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското село Поповица
5
Двойно убийство и самоубийство разследва полицията в пловдивското...
Еврото идва: Какви са притесненията на пенсионерите от Северозападна България?
6
Еврото идва: Какви са притесненията на пенсионерите от...

More from: Bulgaria

Investigation into “Velichie”: Seven Charged with Participation in an Organised Crime Group
Investigation into “Velichie”: Seven Charged with Participation in an Organised Crime Group
Five New Homes for Elderly People to Open, Providing Over 100 Places Five New Homes for Elderly People to Open, Providing Over 100 Places
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Varna Mayor Released on BGN 200,000 Bail in Corruption Case Varna Mayor Released on BGN 200,000 Bail in Corruption Case
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Undeclared Violins Seized by Customs Officers at Sofia Airport Undeclared Violins Seized by Customs Officers at Sofia Airport
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Petrich Municipality to Declare a State of Emergency Due to Heavy Rainfall Petrich Municipality to Declare a State of Emergency Due to Heavy Rainfall
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Morning and Evening Train Services Between Sofia and Dragoman To Be Restored from 1 December Morning and Evening Train Services Between Sofia and Dragoman To Be Restored from 1 December
Чете се за: 02:10 мин.

Водещи новини

Съдът спря поскъпването и разширяването на синя и зелена зона в София
Съдът спря поскъпването и разширяването на синя и зелена зона в София
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Обрат в позицията: Властта изтегли проектобюджета и възстанови диалога със синдикати и работодатели (ОБЗОР) Обрат в позицията: Властта изтегли проектобюджета и възстанови диалога със синдикати и работодатели (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 07:32 мин.
У нас
Срещу 200 000 лв. гаранция: Освободиха кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев от ареста Срещу 200 000 лв. гаранция: Освободиха кмета на Варна Благомир Коцев от ареста
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
35 л/кв. м дъжд: Наводнени къщи, улици и мостове в района на Петрич и Сандански 35 л/кв. м дъжд: Наводнени къщи, улици и мостове в района на Петрич и Сандански
Чете се за: 04:12 мин.
У нас
БСП намекна, че може да преосмисли участието си в управлението
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
У нас
Великобритания издаде временен лиценз за сделки с австрийското...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
По света
След решението на Франция за казармата - къде в Европа има военна...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
По света
Заради любовна драма: Жесток побой завърши с убийство на 23-годишен...
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ