The new Beaujolais has arrived in Sofia. It was welcomed at a reception at the National Palace of Culture (NDK) this evening.

In keeping with a long-standing French tradition, the first young wine of the year, Beaujolais Nouveau, is celebrated on the third Thursday of November every year. This tradition has also been observed in Bulgaria for almost 20 years.

In recent years, much of the credit for organising the celebrations in Bulgaria goes to the French-Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), which brings together the country's business and political elite every year for a reception in honour of Beaujolais Nouveau.

Source: BTA