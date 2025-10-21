БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Speaker of Parliament, Natalia Kiselova: Contentiousl Issues Should Be Resolved at Jojnt Governance Council, Not through the Media

Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
The Speaker refused to answer questions today about possible resignation

наталия киселова поздрави националния отбор волейбол достойното представяне световното първенство

The Speaker of the Parliament, Natalia Kiselova, declined to answer questions today, October 21, regarding her potential resignation.

She stated that contentious issues should be resolved within the Council for Joint Governance, rather than through the media. “There are meetings every Tuesday,” she added.

Kiselova also said she did not feel offended by the remarks made by GERB leader Boyko Borissov, and expressed confidence that Parliament will resume work as early as tomorrow.

“Last week was a lesson for all of us — that the issues which concern us should first be raised among colleagues in the Council for Joint Governance, and only then discussed with the media,” Kiselova said.

When asked whether she was ready to resign to preserve coalition stability, the Speaker replied:

“Do you see any tension? I haven’t seen any. What needs to be said between partners in the Council for Joint Governance will be said there.”
Asked again whether her resignation was currently on the agenda, Kiselova responded briefly:

“Next question.”

To a journalist’s final query — whether she felt offended — she answered:

“Since I’m standing here before you — no.”

GERB Leader Borissov: Party Will No Longer Secure Quorum in Parliament

