Taxi Fares to Rise – by How Much?

Taxi services in the Bulgarian capital are set to become more expensive, with fares rising by 18.6% from January next year.

The proposal for the new pricing was approved today, October 23, by Sofia’s Municipal Council.

Under the new tariffs, the minimum daytime rate will increase from 1.21 leva to 1.43 leva, while the maximum rate will rise from 2.05 leva to 2.43 leva.

From now on, taxi fares will be updated annually under a new formula that takes into account inflation, the minimum wage, and fuel prices.