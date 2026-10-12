The Bulgarian Authorities' Reactions Following the Surprise Arrival of Iva Mihaylova in Bulgaria (OVERVIEW)

Where is Iva Mihaylova now, and how have the authorities in North Macedonia and Bulgarian institutions commented on her arrival in Sofia?

Iva Mihaylova is expected to remain at 'Pirogov' Hospital for some time. Numerous tests are due to be carried out over the coming days, as complications have developed following the injuries she sustained in the crash.

Reactions were swift. North Macedonia’s Ministry of Interior announced that a check had found no record in its border police system of Iva Mihaylova leaving the country.

The Foreign Ministry of Bulgaria’s south-western neighbour has described the case as an “escape” and said it would inform the European Union and the Council of Europe. In Bulgaria, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said that the circumstances of Mihaylova’s entry into the country would be checked. Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said that the lack of a response from North Macedonia regarding Mihaylova’s medical treatment had led to desperate measures. President Iliana Iotova said she had learnt from media reports that Mihaylova was in Bulgaria.

The case against Mihaylova in Kocani will continue. According to her lawyer, proceedings could take place in her absence. At the next hearing, two expert reports are due to be presented. They reportedly conclude that the oncoming vehicle crossed into Mihaylova’s lane and caused the serious crash.

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Bulgaria's Minister of Interior: “I have been informed that she and her lawyer are at Pirogov. Steps will be taken to question her in order to establish whether, when, where and how she crossed the border. We will check whether they need protection and, if they do, it will be provided.”

BNT: Has the North Macedonian side contacted the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior?