The Bulgarian Authorities' Reactions Following the Surprise Arrival of Iva Mihaylova in Bulgaria (OVERVIEW)

Where is Iva Mihaylova now, and how have the authorities in North Macedonia and Bulgarian institutions commented on her arrival in Sofia?
Iva Mihaylova is expected to remain at 'Pirogov' Hospital for some time. Numerous tests are due to be carried out over the coming days, as complications have developed following the injuries she sustained in the crash.
Reactions were swift. North Macedonia’s Ministry of Interior announced that a check had found no record in its border police system of Iva Mihaylova leaving the country.
The Foreign Ministry of Bulgaria’s south-western neighbour has described the case as an “escape” and said it would inform the European Union and the Council of Europe. In Bulgaria, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said that the circumstances of Mihaylova’s entry into the country would be checked. Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said that the lack of a response from North Macedonia regarding Mihaylova’s medical treatment had led to desperate measures. President Iliana Iotova said she had learnt from media reports that Mihaylova was in Bulgaria.
The case against Mihaylova in Kocani will continue. According to her lawyer, proceedings could take place in her absence. At the next hearing, two expert reports are due to be presented. They reportedly conclude that the oncoming vehicle crossed into Mihaylova’s lane and caused the serious crash.
Ivan Demerdzhiev, Bulgaria's Minister of Interior: “I have been informed that she and her lawyer are at Pirogov. Steps will be taken to question her in order to establish whether, when, where and how she crossed the border. We will check whether they need protection and, if they do, it will be provided.”
BNT: Has the North Macedonian side contacted the Bulgarian Ministry of Interior?
“No. At present, we have no information and no communication initiated by them.”
Velislava Petrova, Bulgaria's Minister of Foreign Affairs: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was not involved in any way, nor were we informed of the actions they took. The important thing in this case is that she should be able to receive appropriate medical treatment in Bulgaria as soon as possible. What we are witnessing, however, is a humanitarian case that received no response in North Macedonia, leading those involved to resort to desperate measures.”
Iliana Iotova, President of the Republic of Bulgaria: “They did not seek assistance from me. As I said, I learnt that she was here in Bulgaria after I came out of the studio.”
BNT: Will you meet her?
“At the earliest opportunity, provided she is not kept in hospital. But even if she is, I will do everything possible.”
BNT: What reaction do you expect from the Republic of North Macedonia?
“We shall see. There are still many circumstances that have not been clarified. I think the other competent authorities in Bulgaria should first answer the questions you are interested in.”