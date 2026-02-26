There Is Such a People Registered for the April 19 Early Parliamentary Elections

The party There Is Such a People has submitted documents to the Central Election Commission of Bulgaria to take part in the snap parliamentary elections scheduled for 19 April.
The party deposited 5,000 supporting signatures. The chairman of its parliamentary group, Toshko Yordanov, said that in the forthcoming campaign the party would defend conservative principles linked to Christian values and the traditional family.
“We stand for clear conservative values. There Is Such a People will do everything possible in the next Parliament to ensure a balanced budget. We will defend the traditional Bulgarian family and the normal relationship between a man and a woman. The party supports a firm policy towards all illegal migrants,” Yordanov said.