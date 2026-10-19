Bulgaria' PM Radev Meets Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew

The Orthodox faith preserves moral values and unites our society in a world marked by division and confrontation. In these challenging times, we should return to the roots of our faith, be more humble and more open to one another. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said this during a meeting with His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on October 19.

The meeting was attended by His Holiness Bulgarian Patriarch and Metropolitan of Sofia Daniil, Deputy Prime Minister Ivo Hristov, as well as clergy from the Ecumenical Patriarchate and senior dox Church and the Patriarchate of Constantinople and provide support to thousands of believers.

Prime Minister Radev expressed confidence that the Ecumenical Patriarch’s current visit to Bulgaria will give new impetus to the development of relations between the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Patriarchate of Constantinople and will provide support to thousands of believers. “We appreciate your efforts to be a voice of reason and wisdom and to call for peace,” Prime Minister Rumen Radev told the Ecumenical Patriarch. The Prime Minister stressed that cultural dialogue, faith and the responsibility of state institutions formed a solid foundation for building a better future for generations to come.

Prime Minister Radev expressed his gratitude for the Ecumenical Patriarch’s blessing for the historic act of good neighbourliness between Bulgaria and Greece, which enabled the mortal remains of Tsar Samuel to be returned to Bulgaria.

“We have shown that two countries can put aside past disagreements and become a strategic axis of prosperity in the Balkans,” Radev said.

During the talks, Prime Minister Rumen Radev congratulated His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on the 35th anniversary of his enthronement and conveyed his warmest wishes.

For his part, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew also highlighted the importance of cooperation between the Bulgarian Orthodox Church and the Ecumenical Patriarchate for the benefit of Orthodoxy. He wished Prime Minister Radev and the Bulgarian government he leads success in all their endeavours for the benefit of the Bulgarian people.

The Ecumenical Patriarch invited Prime Minister Rumen Radev to visit the Ecumenical Patriarchate.