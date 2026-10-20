Election Commission: 6,590,000 People Eligible to Vote in October 25 Elections for President and Vice-President

6,590,000 people are eligible to vote in Sunday’s election. In locations where a runoff election will be held at the same time as the first round of the elections for President and Vice-President, voting will take place in two different venues and be overseen by two separate polling station commissions. Four days remain until polling day, Central Election Commission (CEC) spokesperson Stoyanka Balova said at the commission’s regular briefing on October 20.

Voting machines will be available in 9,373 polling stations across the country for the presidential and vice-presidential elections. A total of 2,249 stations will have two machines each. In all, 11,620 machines will be used on election day on Sunday.

According to the final electoral rolls, 6,590,000 voters are eligible to vote. Of these, 46,001 have reached the age of majority since the elections held in April, meaning they will be voting for the first time.

Election papers, paper ballots and rolls of specialised paper for machine voting are already being delivered to regional administrations. They will remain under heightened security until election day.

Each polling station using a voting machine will receive two paper rolls for each machine. Stations with two machines will therefore receive a total of four rolls.

Voters who find omissions or errors in the electoral rolls can apply to be included in the voting process by 23 October.

To facilitate voting by people with disabilities, 1,500 tactile templates for use with paper ballot papers will be printed by Demax AD printing house by 23 October. The number corresponds to the number of polling stations where they are to be provided.

The printing company is responsible for transporting them to the respective district election commissions, which, in turn, together with the municipal administrations, will distribute and deliver the tactile voting templates, along with the Central Election Commission’s instructions on how to use them, to the polling station election commissions, and the district election commissions, together with the municipal administrations, must inform voters through the media about which polling stations will offer the option to vote using these tactile templates.

The Central Election Commission has issued specific instructions, in accordance with the Electoral Code, on how voters with visual impairments can cast their ballots using these templates in the elections for President and Vice-President.