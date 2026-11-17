Military personnel and aircraft from the Bulgarian Air Force are taking part in a search and rescue operation to locate and rescue the crew of the vessel GAS HUSKY, which sank around 50 nautical miles east of Byala, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

A Su-25 aircraft belonging to the Bulgarian Air Force took off from Balchik at 10:25 local time and carried out aerial reconnaissance of the area.

A life raft carrying people was spotted at the site.

A Cougar helicopter has been deployed to rescue those in distress. Shortly after 11:00, a second Su-25 aircraft also headed towards the area.

The military personnel are operating on the orders of the Chief of Defence, following a request from the General Directorate for Emergency Rescue Activities at the Executive Agency Maritime Administration for air support in the search operation.

The motor vessel GAS HUSKY disappeared from radar shortly after midnight. At 08:02 this morning, its emergency beacon was activated, transmitting a signal indicating a sunken vessel.