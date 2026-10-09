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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Rozhen Observatory Celebrates 45th Anniversary

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The Rozhen National Astronomical Observatory marked the 45th anniversary of its establishment with a ceremony attended by numerous guests and a gala concert featuring opera star Krassimira Stoyanova and virtuoso violinist Svetlin Roussev.

The observatory was officially opened in 1981, although construction had been completed two years earlier. The first images from its telescope were obtained in 1979.

Prof. Kamen Kozarev, Director of the Institute of Astronomy at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences: “We have managed to preserve and develop it throughout all these years. Many important discoveries in astronomy have been made here. It is the main place where astronomers are trained and new generations of astronomers emerge. We are building international partnerships.”

In recent years, the observatory on Mount Rozhen has acquired two new optical telescopes, which are already being used for night-time observations.

Assoc. Prof. Nikola Petrov, Director of the Rozhen National Astronomical Observatory: “We now have a very good multi-channel system for observing the full solar disc, particularly to monitor active regions on the Sun. And, of course, we are now close to opening a new radio telescope. We can say that it will expand and complement our astronomical observations, which gives us reason to be pleased with what is happening.”

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