'Foo Fighters' to Perform in Bulgaria for the First Time on 30 June 2027

Foo Fighters are coming to Bulgaria for the first time on 30 June 2027. The band will take to the stage at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia as part of Take Cover, the biggest tour of their career. The Sofia date is part of Foo Fighters' European and UK tour dates for the summer and autumn of 2027. The tour kicks off in Reykjavik on 9 June and concludes in Dublin on 18 September. On 9 and 11 September, the band will also return to London's Wembley Stadium for two nights. Foo Fighters are coming to Bulgaria at the invitation of Fest Team.

Foo Fighters have just completed the North American leg of their 2026 Take Cover tour. During the tour, the band delivered what The New York Times described as ‘three hours of rock madness and celebration’ to their biggest audiences to date in Toronto, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC and other cities. Foo Fighters are currently touring Australia and New Zealand.

In 2027, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin will continue their three-hour rock 'n' roll marathons, featuring Foo Fighters classics, rarely performed tracks and unexpected surprises.

Slowdive and Reclus.É will join Foo Fighters as special guests in Sofia. Slowdive are among the biggest names in shoegaze music. Rachel Goswell, Neil Halstead, Christian Savill, Nick Chaplin and Simon Scott are behind the band's distinctive, dense guitar sound, which continues to attract an increasingly younger audience and influence new generations of musicians. Their fifth studio album, Everything Is Alive, was released in 2023. Reclus.É is a project by Daniel P Carter and Soren Bryce, named after French anarchist geographer Élisée Reclus.

The ticket sale begins on Thursday, 19 November, at 10:00. Tickets for the Foo Fighters concert in Sofia start at €66 and go on general sale on Friday, 20 November, at 10:00, through ticketstation.bg.