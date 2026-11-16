БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
ЕС сакционира 113 физически и юридически лица, България...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
За първи път в България: Ерик Клептън ще свири в София на...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Инцидент с товарен кораб в българската икономическа зона...
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
Гълъб Донев: Бюджет 2027 е бюджет на вразумяването
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Проф. Ива Христова: Грипът набира скорост, доминира щамът...
Чете се за: 06:45 мин.
Румен Радев: Искам да се извиня на майките на децата с...
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Foo Fighters' to Perform in Bulgaria for the First Time on 30 June 2027

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
EN
Запази
групата foo fighters идва българия първи път юни 2027

Foo Fighters are coming to Bulgaria for the first time on 30 June 2027. The band will take to the stage at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in Sofia as part of Take Cover, the biggest tour of their career. The Sofia date is part of Foo Fighters' European and UK tour dates for the summer and autumn of 2027. The tour kicks off in Reykjavik on 9 June and concludes in Dublin on 18 September. On 9 and 11 September, the band will also return to London's Wembley Stadium for two nights. Foo Fighters are coming to Bulgaria at the invitation of Fest Team.

Foo Fighters have just completed the North American leg of their 2026 Take Cover tour. During the tour, the band delivered what The New York Times described as ‘three hours of rock madness and celebration’ to their biggest audiences to date in Toronto, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC and other cities. Foo Fighters are currently touring Australia and New Zealand.

In 2027, Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin will continue their three-hour rock 'n' roll marathons, featuring Foo Fighters classics, rarely performed tracks and unexpected surprises.

Slowdive and Reclus.É will join Foo Fighters as special guests in Sofia. Slowdive are among the biggest names in shoegaze music. Rachel Goswell, Neil Halstead, Christian Savill, Nick Chaplin and Simon Scott are behind the band's distinctive, dense guitar sound, which continues to attract an increasingly younger audience and influence new generations of musicians. Their fifth studio album, Everything Is Alive, was released in 2023. Reclus.É is a project by Daniel P Carter and Soren Bryce, named after French anarchist geographer Élisée Reclus.

The ticket sale begins on Thursday, 19 November, at 10:00. Tickets for the Foo Fighters concert in Sofia start at €66 and go on general sale on Friday, 20 November, at 10:00, through ticketstation.bg.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Естония затваря всичките си гранични пунктове с Русия от 1 декември
1
Естония затваря всичките си гранични пунктове с Русия от 1 декември
Мая Манолова за търговските вериги: Няма какво да ги жалим, при промоции слагат надценки до 40%
2
Мая Манолова за търговските вериги: Няма какво да ги жалим, при...
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане на препятствия
3
БНТ 3 излъчва стартовете от Западно-европейската лига по прескачане...
Англия победи световния шампион Испания и завърши на върха в групата
4
Англия победи световния шампион Испания и завърши на върха в групата
COVID-19 отново се разпространява във Варна, грипът засега е с единични случаи
5
COVID-19 отново се разпространява във Варна, грипът засега е с...
Румен Радев: Искам да се извиня на майките на децата с увреждания, това е най-социалният бюджет
6
Румен Радев: Искам да се извиня на майките на децата с увреждания,...

Най-четени

Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11 загинали и 48 ранени
1
Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11...
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е ден на траур
2
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е...
Захлаждането ще продължи до вторник, над 20° ще са температурите в четвъртък
3
Захлаждането ще продължи до вторник, над 20° ще са...
Жертвите на тежката катастрофа на „Тракия“ вече са 13
4
Жертвите на тежката катастрофа на „Тракия“ вече са 13
Ексклузивно: БНТ се свърза с шофьора на пикапа на АМ „Тракия“
5
Ексклузивно: БНТ се свърза с шофьора на пикапа на АМ...
16-годишният Тано остана сирак след трагедията на „Тракия“
6
16-годишният Тано остана сирак след трагедията на „Тракия“

More from: Culture

First Time in Bulgaria: Eric Clapton Announces Sofia Concert for 7 May 2027
First Time in Bulgaria: Eric Clapton Announces Sofia Concert for 7 May 2027
After Eurovision Triumph: DARA in the Running for Grammy Awards After Eurovision Triumph: DARA in the Running for Grammy Awards
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
DARA to Present Award to 'Eurovision Asia' Winner on Saturday in Bangkok DARA to Present Award to 'Eurovision Asia' Winner on Saturday in Bangkok
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Varna Airport Welcomes Its Two-Millionth Passenger (see pics) Varna Airport Welcomes Its Two-Millionth Passenger (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
'Eurovision 2027' Is an Opportunity to Introduce a New Model for Tourism Data Management, Says Ministry of Tourism 'Eurovision 2027' Is an Opportunity to Introduce a New Model for Tourism Data Management, Says Ministry of Tourism
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Two of Dimitar Gyudzhenov’s Iconic Paintings Undergo Restoration Two of Dimitar Gyudzhenov’s Iconic Paintings Undergo Restoration
Чете се за: 04:37 мин.

Водещи новини

ЕС сакционира 113 физически и юридически лица, България извади от санкциите две руски банки
ЕС сакционира 113 физически и юридически лица, България извади от...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
По света
Вижте видео от потъването на кораба BETUL 8, ударен от дронове в българската икономическа зона на Черно море Вижте видео от потъването на кораба BETUL 8, ударен от дронове в българската икономическа зона на Черно море
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
У нас
България си върна открадната мощехранителница от XVII век с дарителски надпис за Бачковския манастир България си върна открадната мощехранителница от XVII век с дарителски надпис за Бачковския манастир
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
У нас
На студено и без топла вода: Продължават проблемите заради „Топлофикация“ в няколко столични квартала На студено и без топла вода: Продължават проблемите заради „Топлофикация“ в няколко столични квартала
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
У нас
Повдигнаха обвинение на граничния полицай, прегазил 18-годишно...
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
У нас
Всички 12 души от екипажа на товарния кораб BETUL 8 са успешно...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
У нас
Три трансплантации след донорска ситуация в София
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Общество
За първи път в България: Ерик Клептън ще свири в София на 7 май...
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ