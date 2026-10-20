12 People Detained in Operation Targeting Vote-Buying in Haskovo District

A specialised police operation targeting crime and vote-buying is under way in Haskovo District.

Pawnshops, quick-loan companies and other businesses are being inspected. During the operation, which began yesterday, large quantities of unfit food and plant protection products with no proof of origin were discovered. The operation is continuing, with checkpoints set up at numerous locations across the district.

Senior Commissioner Miroslav Hristov, Director of the Haskovo Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior: “So far, more than 1,400 people and over 1,100 motor vehicles have been checked, and more than 300 road traffic violations have been identified. Twelve people have been detained. No one has been detained for vote-buying so far. Sixty official warning protocols have been issued, and more than 70 people known to the police for criminal activity have been checked in this connection.”





