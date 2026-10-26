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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

ЦИК при обработени 99.95% протоколи от СИК: Йотова и Гюров отиват на балотаж на 1 ноември

After 99.95% of Ballots from Polling Stations Processed: Presidential Race in Bulgaria Heads to Run-off on November 1

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Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
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After 99.95% of Ballots from Polling Stations Processed: Presidential Race in Bulgaria Heads to Run-off on November 1
Снимка: БТА/Архив

The Central Election Commission has begun publishing preliminary results from the presidential election held on October 25.

With 99.94% of the protocols from the polling station election commissions processed by the district election commissions, the results are as follows:

>> Iliana Iotova – Kiril Valchev – 34.76%,

>> Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev – 31.95%,

>> Kostadin Kostadinov – Petar Volgin – 12.54%,

>> Radoslav Vasilev – Krasimir Manov – 4.61%,

>> Ivelin Mihaylov – Yuliana Mateeva – 3.79%,

>> Ivan Hristanov – Stoyanka Cherkazova – 2.40%.

A total of 4.43% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on their ballot, amounting to 67,326 people.

Voter turnout stood at 15.95% as of 16:00, according to data published on the Central Election Commission’s website. This means that 1,058,669 of the 6,637,238 eligible voters had gone to the polls.

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