After 99.95% of Tally Sheets Processed: Presidential Race in Bulgaria Heads to Run-off on November 1

The Central Election Commission has begun publishing preliminary results from the presidential election held on October 25.
With 99.94% of the protocols from the polling station election commissions processed by the district election commissions, the results are as follows:
>> Iliana Iotova – Kiril Valchev – 34.76%,
>> Andrey Gyurov – Georgi Kandev – 31.95%,
>> Kostadin Kostadinov – Petar Volgin – 12.54%,
>> Radoslav Vasilev – Krasimir Manov – 4.61%,
>> Ivelin Mihaylov – Yuliana Mateeva – 3.79%,
>> Ivan Hristanov – Stoyanka Cherkazova – 2.40%.
A total of 4.43% of voters selected “I do not support any candidate” on their ballot, amounting to 67,326 people.
Voter turnout stood at 15.95% as of 16:00, according to data published on the Central Election Commission’s website. This means that 1,058,669 of the 6,637,238 eligible voters had gone to the polls.