All 19 crew members of the motor vessel GAS HUSKY have been rescued. They were evacuated from the life raft by helicopter and taken to Chaika Air Base in Varna, the Ministry of Transport and Communications has announced.

Military personnel and aircraft take part in search and rescue operation for crew of sunken vessel GAS HUSKY

The search and rescue operation was called off at 13:15 by the General Directorate for Emergency Rescue Activities at the Executive Agency Maritime Administration.

The Bulgarian Air Force, the General Directorate of Border Police and the Emergency Medical Care Centre took part in the rescue operation.