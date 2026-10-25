Bear Spotted near Simeonovo Ski Lift Station in Vitosha

A bear was spotted on October 25 by a mountain rescue worker near an intermediate station of the Simeonovo chairlift, close to Severina Mountain Hut, the Mountain Rescue Service of the Bulgarian Red Cross announced on Facebook. The location is also close to the Bistrishko Branishte Nature Reserve, the rescue service added.

It is normal for bears to be present in the forest in that area, the rescue service noted.

Rescuers advise hikers to travel in groups or make enough noise to be heard at least 30 metres away. A bear will not attack unless provoked. In the event of an encounter with a bear, people should slowly retreat backwards while facing the animal, avoiding eye contact.