НОВИНИ
У нас
По света
Още
Здраве
Образование
След новините
Твоята новина
bntnews lang bg-flag BG

Before Bulgaria's Schengen accession by land: MEPs visited the border at Danube Bridge at Vidin

before schengen land meps visited border danube bridge vidin
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
18:15, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:35 мин.
EN
Слушай новината
Слушай новините днес

The possibility of border checkpoints functioning between Bulgaria and Romania after their accession to the Schengen Area by land was assessed at the "Danube Bridge" in Vidin.

Attendees included Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov, European Commission Coordinator for the Western Balkans-East Mediterranean Corridor Marian-Jean Marinescu, Caretaker Transport Minister Krasimira Stoyanova, and Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov of the Border Police.

According to Andrey Novakov, the established system is better than many at other internal borders within the EU, and Bulgaria is fully prepared to be a secure and integral part of the Schengen Area starting January 1st.

He emphasized that the biggest challenge for Bulgaria's transport sector and economy has been the queues at the border, with vehicles sometimes queuing for two days at Vidin.

Caretaker Transport Minister, Krasimira Stoyanova, highlighted the importance of removing border checks for businesses, ensuring goods and services reach consumers efficiently.

Чуйте последните новини, където и да сте!
Последвайте ни във Facebook и Instagram
Следете и канала на БНТ в YouTube
Вече може да ни гледате и в TikTok
Намерете ни в Google News

Свали приложението BNТ News
google play badge
Свали приложението BNТ News
app store badge

More from EN

Six Christmas trams bring holiday cheer to Sofia
Six Christmas trams bring holiday cheer to Sofia
17:50, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
 Parliament Speaker Nataliya Kiselova convenes an extraordinary sitting on 10 December
Parliament Speaker Nataliya Kiselova convenes an extraordinary sitting on 10 December
17:22, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
 Food Safety Agency: All pox outbreaks in small ruminants in Bulgaria have been neutralised
Food Safety Agency: All pox outbreaks in small ruminants in Bulgaria have been neutralised
16:18, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
 How much have the prices of seasonal vegetables risen by?
How much have the prices of seasonal vegetables risen by?
16:00, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
 Progress achieved for the construction of Struma Motorway
Progress achieved for the construction of Struma Motorway
15:23, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
 The maximum insurable income increases to BGN 4,130
The maximum insurable income increases to BGN 4,130
14:28, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
 MPs elected Deputy Speakers of Parliament
MPs elected Deputy Speakers of Parliament
14:11, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
 Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Nataliya Kiselova: Bulgarian citizens want a state that cares for them
Newly elected Speaker of Parliament Nataliya Kiselova: Bulgarian citizens want a state that cares for them
13:48, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
 Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
Nataliya Kiselova was elected Speaker of the 51st Parliament
13:17, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
 Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas
Bulgaria marks the Day of Saint Nicholas
10:56, 06.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
 Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
Reactions after the tenth (almost successful) attempt to elect a Speaker of Parliament
19:09, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 12:05 мин.
 94,166,480 BGN allocated by the Government for disaster management and recovery
94,166,480 BGN allocated by the Government for disaster management and recovery
18:23, 05.12.2024
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
More from: Economy
Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
Prices of apartments in Sofia rose by 20%, average price reaching 1,840 euro/sq. m
Finance Minister: The draft budget for 2025 will have a deficit of 3%, financial stability is most important
Finance Minister: The draft budget for 2025 will have a deficit of 3%, financial stability is most important
Bulgaria prepares payment systems for joining the Eurozone - transfers in euro speed up
Bulgaria prepares payment systems for joining the Eurozone - transfers in euro speed up
Lower grape harvest and more expensive wine this year
Lower grape harvest and more expensive wine this year
Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year
Central Bank: Inflation in Bulgaria expected to reach 1.9% by the end of the year
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
Consumer Protection Commission has taken decisive action to put an end to unfair practices by mobile operators
Топ 24
Най-четени
Анулираха президентските избори в Румъния
Анулираха президентските избори в Румъния
Бял дим: Със 140 гласа "за" Наталия Киселова беше избрана за председател на 51-вото Народно събрание
Бял дим: Със 140 гласа "за" Наталия Киселова беше избрана...
Наталия Киселова: Българските граждани искат държава, която да мисли за тях
Наталия Киселова: Българските граждани искат държава, която да...
Земетресение с магнитуд 7 в Калифорния
Земетресение с магнитуд 7 в Калифорния
За момента - няма да се умъртвяват животни във Велинград, съобщават МВР и МЗХ
За момента - няма да се умъртвяват животни във Велинград, съобщават...
Депутатите избраха анблок зам.-председателите на парламента
Депутатите избраха анблок зам.-председателите на парламента
БНТ 3 ще излъчи световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в Будапеща
БНТ 3 ще излъчи световното първенство по плуване в малък басейн в...
Почитаме паметта на св. Николай. Честит празник!
Почитаме паметта на св. Николай. Честит празник!
Реакции след избора на Наталия Киселова за председател на 51-вия парламент
Реакции след избора на Наталия Киселова за председател на 51-вия...
Президентът Румен Радев награди военни за професионализъм и лидерство
Президентът Румен Радев награди военни за професионализъм и лидерство
Шефът на БНБ: Облагането на банките може да застраши финансовата стабилност
Шефът на БНБ: Облагането на банките може да застраши финансовата стабилност