Before Bulgaria's Schengen accession by land: MEPs visited the border at Danube Bridge at Vidin

The possibility of border checkpoints functioning between Bulgaria and Romania after their accession to the Schengen Area by land was assessed at the "Danube Bridge" in Vidin.

Attendees included Bulgarian MEP Andrey Novakov, European Commission Coordinator for the Western Balkans-East Mediterranean Corridor Marian-Jean Marinescu, Caretaker Transport Minister Krasimira Stoyanova, and Chief Commissioner Anton Zlatanov of the Border Police.

According to Andrey Novakov, the established system is better than many at other internal borders within the EU, and Bulgaria is fully prepared to be a secure and integral part of the Schengen Area starting January 1st.

He emphasized that the biggest challenge for Bulgaria's transport sector and economy has been the queues at the border, with vehicles sometimes queuing for two days at Vidin.

Caretaker Transport Minister, Krasimira Stoyanova, highlighted the importance of removing border checks for businesses, ensuring goods and services reach consumers efficiently.

