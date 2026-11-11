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Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Днес е обявен ден на траур заради трагедията на магистрала „Тракия" ***При тежката верижна катастрофа загинаха 11 души, а над 50 са ранените ***

Blood Donors Queue in Burgas Following the Pile-Ups on Trakia Motorway, which Left 11 People Dead and dozens Injured

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Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Запази
опашки кръводарители бургас трагедията bdquoтракияldquo

A wave of solidarity has swept through Burgas following the serious crash on Trakia motorway. Dozens of people responded to appeals for blood donations, with queues of volunteers forming outside donation centres, all ready to help those injured.

Burgas medical staff thank people who donated blood following appeal after serious crash
People of all ages took part in the initiative, united by a desire to do their bit to help save lives.

People of all ages joined the initiative, united by the desire to contribute to saving lives.

Healthcare facilities say there is currently no shortage of blood or blood products. Nevertheless, people wishing to donate continue to show their support for those injured and their families.

The Transfusion Haematology Department is operating extended hours, from 7.30am to 5pm. The campaign will continue until Friday.

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Чете се за: 00:15 мин.
У нас
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