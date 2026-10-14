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Bulgaria and Slovakia Discuss New Nuclear Capacity and Natural Gas Supplies

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Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
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The two countries are drafting a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy

българия словакия обсъдиха ядрени мощности доставки природен газ

The signing of a memorandum of understanding in the field of energy, with a focus on nuclear energy, natural gas supplies and renewable energy sources, was the main topic of a meeting between Bulgarian Energy Minister Iva Petrova and Denisa Saková, Slovakia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy. This was announced by the Ministry of Energy’s press office on October 14.

The meeting was also attended by Svilena Nikolova, a member of the Board of Directors of Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant, Miroslav Damyanov, a member of the Board of Directors of Kozloduy NPP – New Builds, and representatives of the Ministry of Energy.

Iva Petrova met Slovak Deputy Prime Minister Denisa Saková on the sidelines of the 19th European Nuclear Energy Forum in Prague. The talks focused on prospects for deepening bilateral cooperation in nuclear energy. The two sides discussed opportunities to exchange practical experience in the construction of new nuclear capacity, as well as issues related to nuclear fuel diversification and the decommissioning of nuclear facilities.

The two countries, which are actively involved in the Vertical Gas Corridor initiative, also discussed the potential for developing commercial cooperation between Bulgargaz and Slovakia’s SPP, particularly in relation to access to LNG infrastructure, natural gas storage and cross-border supply routes.

“Bulgaria and Slovakia have built up considerable expertise in the energy sector and share similar strategic priorities. Our close cooperation has tangible practical value in ensuring energy security in Central and South-Eastern Europe, achieving climate targets smoothly and addressing high energy prices in the EU,” Minister Petrova said.

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