Bulgaria has recovered a 17th-century reliquary stolen from the country, bearing a donor inscription dedicated to the Bachkovo Monastery, the Ministry of Culture has announced on November 16.

In May this year, the Ministry of Culture’s General Directorate for the Inspection of Cultural Heritage Protection received a tip-off about the planned auction in the Republic of Estonia of a 17th-century reliquary bearing a donor inscription dedicated to the Bachkovo Monastery. Urgent action was taken to halt the sale and prevent the transaction from going ahead.

The reliquary is of exceptional scientific, historical and artistic value to Bulgaria. It was made in the 17th century and was among several objects stolen from the Monastery of the Dormition of the Mother of God at Bachkovo in 1999.

Following intensive correspondence with the Estonian National Heritage Board in Tallinn, and with the involvement of specialist directorates within the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior and the Plovdiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, the evidence submitted regarding the reliquary’s provenance and its illegal export from Bulgaria was accepted.

As part of an international operation on 11 November 2026 in Tallinn, Republic of Estonia, and pursuant to a European Investigation Order issued by Bulgaria, the reliquary was recovered and returned. The cultural artefact was received by a Bulgarian delegation comprising Alexander Traykov, Director General of the Ministry of Culture’s General Directorate for the Inspection of Cultural Heritage Protection; Chief Commissioner Boyan Raev, Head of Sector; Chief Inspector Viktor Kirev of the Cultural and Historical Heritage Crimes Sector at the General Directorate of National Police; and Inspector Vyara Vuchkova of the Organised Crime Sector, Interpol Department, at the Directorate for International Operational Cooperation of the Ministry of the Interior.

The operation was coordinated by the Plovdiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Eurojust and the competent law enforcement authorities in Estonia.

The Ministry of Culture expressed its gratitude to the person who submitted the tip-off, as well as to Marilyn Mikerson, Director of the Estonian National Heritage Board, and officers of the Estonian Border Guard and Estonian Police for their fruitful cooperation and high level of professionalism.

The effective international cooperation and coordinated efforts of Bulgarian and Estonian institutions demonstrate the commitment of Bulgaria’s Ministry of Culture, Prosecutor’s Office and Ministry of the Interior to combating crimes against the country’s cultural heritage and protecting national and European cultural treasures. They also highlight the need to strengthen cooperation with other countries and enhance the capacity of specialised directorates, the Ministry of Culture said.