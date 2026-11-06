Bulgarian Sculptor and Former Speaker of Parliament Vezhdi Rashidov Passed Away

Sculptor, former Speaker of the National Assembly, former Minister of Culture and GERB MP Vezhdi Rashidov has died. The news was confirmed to BNT by GERB's press office on November 6.

"It is difficult to find the words when someone with whom you have travelled such a long road passes away," GERB leader Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook.

"Vezhdi was much more than a great artist, minister and public figure. To me, he was a friend. A man with a huge heart, a strong character and a talent that could not be confined by any boundaries.

Over the years, we went through a great deal together. We had difficult times and disagreements, but one thing never changed – the respect and friendship between us.

Vezhdi leaves behind not only works of art that will outlive generations, but also memories that will never fade.

I will miss you, my friend!

May you rest in peace."

"Today, Bulgaria has lost a great Bulgarian artist, sculptor and public figure, Vezhdi Rashidov! May his soul rest in peace," wrote the renowned Bulgarian singer Lili Ivanova.

"My dear friend, Vezhdi Rashidov, your artistic legacy will live on forever! May you rest in peace!

My deepest condolences to Vezhdi Rashidov's family."

Journalist Valeria Veleva also shared the news on Facebook.

Vezhdi Letif Rashidov was born on 14 December 1951 in Dimitrovgrad. In 1970, he graduated from the Iliya Petrov School of Fine Arts in Sofia, and in 1978 he completed a degree in Sculpture at the National Academy of Arts, studying under Professor D. Daskalov, according to the biography published on Rashidov's official website.

From 1978 onwards, Rashidov took part in national and international exhibitions, biennales and symposia. He presented his work at the International Sculpture Biennale in Ravenna and the World Art Fair in Basel. His solo exhibitions included shows at UNESCO in Paris in 1989, in Tokyo in 1992, and at the Oscar Wilde Museum in Dublin in 2006. In addition to sculpture, he also exhibited drawings and watercolours, according to the biographical information on his website.

His awards and distinctions included the Vatican's Dante Alighieri Gold Medal in 1981, first prize at the International Biennial of Humour and Satire in Gabrovo in 1983, and the VERA Grand Prize for Sculpture at the International Festival 'Traditions and Modernity' in Moscow in 2009. Rashidov was awarded the Order of Stara Planina with Ribbon and was a corresponding member of the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. He was also named an honorary citizen of Sofia, Dimitrovgrad and Kardzhali, among other cities. His works are held in Bulgarian art galleries and collections abroad, including the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, the Pushkin Museum in Moscow and the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, according to the sculptor's biography.

Rashidov served as Minister of Culture in Boyko Borissov's first and second governments. He held the post from 27 July 2009 to 13 March 2013, and from 7 November 2014 to 27 January 2017, according to the Ministry of Culture.

According to information on the National Assembly's website, Rashidov served as an MP in seven parliaments. On 21 October 2022, he was elected Speaker of the 48th National Assembly, remaining in office until the end of its term in February 2023. In the 49th National Assembly, he represented the GERB-UDF parliamentary group. On 1 September 2023, Parliament terminated his mandate as an MP following his resignation.